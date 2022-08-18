Stunning MaMkhize house pictures and cars that will blow your mind

Anyone who knows the inner workings of South African celebrities will know that Shauwn Mkhize is up there on the list of women who make things pop financially and socially. If you are still in doubt, however, a good look at MaMkhize's house pictures may suffice as the required dosage of a reality check to change your mind because they are one of the most stunning around her vicinity.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Front view of MaMkhize's house. Photo: @Thabeloiven02

Source: Twitter

MaMkhize's house pictures have been making rounds in the news since she and her ex-husband acquired the properties in the 90s; over the years, they have continued to add different features to the already gorgeous house by buying neighbouring properties. As a result, the property stands out in the KwaZulu-Natal metropolis, and although they are now divorced, the businesswoman still owns the house and lives there alongside her son, Andile.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Elizabeth Shauwn Mkhize Nickname MaMkhize Gender Female Date of birth 6th April 1975 Age 47 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Current residence La Lucia Durban, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Florence Mkhize Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Sbu Mpisane Children 2 College/University ML Sultan Technikon, now referred to as Durban University of Technology Profession Businesswoman, reality television star, social media influencer, and media personality Net worth $21 million Instagram account @Kwa_mamkhize

Background information

The philanthropist and reality television star was born on 6th April 1975 in Umbumbulu, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa and christened Elizabeth Shauwn Mkhize. Her mother, Florence Mkhize, who is a popular Anti-Apartheid politician and activist, raised her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

MaMkhize attended the ML Sultan Technikon, now known as the Durban University of Technology, where she obtained an accounting diploma. Nevertheless, the businesswoman stated that studying accounting was her mother's account.

What does MaMkhize do for a living?

Shawn Mkhize worked in the accounting department of several companies before deciding to start her own business, which would later grow into a string of multimillion-dollar companies.

Although she started her business by launching feeding schemes, selling paintings and other small endeavours, her current net worth of over $20 million must be impressive. Below are some of the businesses associated with MaMkhize:

Royal AM Luxury & Grooming Pampering Lounge

Zikhulise Auto Restorers

Royal AM Football Club

Zikhulise Group

Inyanga Trading

Zikhulise Maintenance and Transport

Kwa MaMkhize reality television show

The house that got people criticising MaMkhize. Photo: @DaGreat_T

Source: Twitter

Shauwn Mkhize's house

In recent years, Mama Mkhize has been renowned as one of the most influential women in South Africa. This is evident through her enormous financial standing that has helped her own a multimillion-dollar house in one of the most beautiful terrains South Africa has to offer.

So, where is MaMkhize's house located? Her house is located in the luxurious neighbourhood of La Lucia, Durban, South Africa.

How much does MaMkhize's house cost?

MaMkhize's house worth was not made public initially, but subsequent changes to the structures and features of the socialite's home have increased its worth. In addition, in 2007, the family acquired an adjoining property for about 3.5 million rands.

About seven years later, the Mkhizes put out a tempting offer of 2.5 million rands to acquire a landed property covering about 1.611 square meters from their neighbour. Their offer was deemed inadequate, but further addition of 400,000 rands made the property theirs, bringing the total acquisition cost to 2.9 million rands.

What is more astonishing is that this new property was purchased and demolished to be replaced with a luxurious entertainment pad for their son, Andile. The cost of erecting this new structure was reportedly around 2 million rands.

Who built MaMkhize's house?

The architect who has seen the beautification of the main property that belongs to this socialite is unknown. Still, she has recently been in the news about the state of some houses that she handed over to some victims of floods in the area.

Some social media users have criticised the quality of the houses she posted on her account, but she has retorted that the houses were constructed using alternative technology. According to her, it was a collaborative effort between Royal AM, Zikhulise Group, and the eThekwini Municipality in Wyebank.

MaMkhize's cars

Aside from her luxurious family house in the La Lucia area of Durban, Shauwn Mkhize's fleets of cars are not the kind that you would find in the garage of an ordinary person.

MaMkhize poses in front of her cars. Photo: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

According to Answers Africa's website, the influential woman has at least 26 cars in her house in what was estimated to cost a total of 38 million rands. You can find some of Kwa MaMkhize's cars pictures in her social media posts, especially the ones she shares of her outings to her 2.4 million followers on Instagram. Some of the cars in her exotic fleet include:

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge

Ferrari 612 Scaglietti

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Maserati GranTurismo

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Bentley Bentayga

Lamborghini Huracan

Dodge RAM 2500 Heavy Duty

Aston Martin DBX

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S650

2020 BMW 4 Series Convertible

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

MaMkhize's house pictures are all over social media as most people, including journalists, find it fascinating to talk and write about. The house was said to have regularly hosted top South African celebrities in the 2000s. Artists like Babes Wodumo and DJ Maphorisa have also performed in the entertainment section of the property.

READ ALSO: Who is Sphelele Dunywa? Age, girlfriend, twin, songs, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently discussed Sphelele Dunywa, one of the fast-rising musicians in South Africa. The Afro-pop singer is famous in the country as one of the co-founders of the prolific South African musical group Blaq Diamond.

As published in the post, Sphelele is a singer, songwriter, and rapper and is best known for his stage name Danya Devs. Check out the post to learn more.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News