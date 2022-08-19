M-Net is shooting a new The Real Housewives franchise in Pretoria but with a language twist for South African audiences

The Real Housewives of Pretoria comes after The Real Housewives of Cape Town to show the more exciting side of the South African capital city

The Real Housewives of Pretoria is set to air on KykNet and Showmax in October 2022 and promises much drama and intrigue

The Real Housewives is spreading to every major South African city, including Pretoria. The Real Housewives of Pretoria, will star Afrikaans women who will show their lives in the heart of Mnzasi, Pretoria.

'The Real Housewives of Pretoria' is filming and will air later this year with drama and more. Image: Getty Images/Edwin Remsberg/ Instagram /@realhousewivesofjhb/Twitter/@mzansimagic

The Real Housewives of Pretoria will have to compete against the previous The Real Housewives of Cape Town and Johannesburg when dishing out the drama. The new reality show, The Real Housewives of Pretoria, was met with various reactions from unsure fans.

Why The Real Housewives of Pretoria has South Africans divided

According to Zalebs, M-Net produced an Afrikaans-based Real Housewives series, Die Real Housewives van Pretoria. The show's producer, Riaan van Heerden, says the new show will "make you think twice about the traditional message that Pretoria is conservative and boring.”

According to News24, The new Afrikaans reality TV series is set to premiere on KykNet on 13 October.

The producer details that the show will star "strong Afrikaans women from Pretoria who play big roles in their families and communities and also bring the pizazz the Real Housewives is known for."

The Real Housewives of Pretoria will highlight what the women can afford in their lavish lives as well as getting to know each cast member "intimately, and walk in their shoes."

Fans are looking forward to a new Real Housewives after The Housewives of CapeTtown did not deliver on the drama aspect. Some netizens were disappointed that the show would focus on the Afrikaans-speaking community, while others always thought The Real Housewives of Pretoria would be a hit even before the announcement.

@peachesrobyn commented:

"It sucks that The Real Housewives of Pretoria will be in Afrikaans."

@prettygyallwa commented:

"Weh. Pretoria? Might as well have Real Housewives of Pietermaritzburg."

@LucaJaftha commented:

"I’m excited about the news of The Real Housewives of Pretoria coming."

@Mvutyi

"Real Housewives of Pretoria is gonna be so embarrassing."

@ntsandvose commented:

"Filming has begun on the first Afrikaans version of the reality show Die Real Housewives van Pretoria (RHOP), produced by Provoco. Hayi ke bantwana bajeso."

