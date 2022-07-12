The highly anticipated The Real Housewives of Cape Town finally dropped on Mzansi Magic on Sunday, 10 July

South Africans were counting the days until the release of the reality television show, and they are not impressed

Viewers headed to social media to dish out their thoughts on the first episode, and many said the show lacks spark

The first episode of the much-awaited Real Housewives of Cape Town dropped on Sunday, 10 July, and fans are not feeling it yet.

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the Mzansi Magic show, ‘The Real Housewives of Cape Town’. Image: @DStvEswatini

Source: Twitter

The show, which is a mix of flamboyant housewives who rule the Mother City, feautures people with both old and new money.

According to The South African, the housewives, who will be showing viewers how to live 'soft', include Beverly Steyn, Rushda Moosajee,\ and Loveline Abinokhauno (also known as Mrs Leo), Thato Montse, Camilla McDowell, Kutazwa ‘Rooksy’ Gqirana and Lulwando ‘Lue’ Tukwayo.

Self-proclaimed Queen of Constantia, Camilla McDowell, created a buzz on social media when she showed off her mansion, and the beautiful Mrs Leo hosted the first event for the ladies.

Mzansi flocked to Twitter to dish their thoughts on the first episode. Many pointed out that the show was not entertaining, while others feel it may improve as more episodes roll out.

@Nom_Nomiefied said:

"The Real Housewives of Cape Town are old. The wigs also sana? Hai ok."

@mikezondile noted:

"Real housewives of Cape town?? LOL this mess should have aired on Moja Love honestly! #RHOCT"

@ImJust_Tea wrote:

“I think #RHODurban and #RHOJ slightly changed RH franchise. Now people are used to a certain kind of show whereas #RHOCT looks like it’s different. I think the producers did their homework and it’s giving what it supposed to give.”

