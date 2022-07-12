Ntjantja Pule is the director of Memme's Veggies PTY (LTD) based in Meloding, Virginia in the Free State

A young female farmer has not only made a mark for herself in the budding world of agriculture, but she has also added value to her produce by chopping produce and marketing it as a ready-to-cook product.

Ntjantja Pule is the director of Memme's Veggies PTY (LTD), based in Meloding, Virginia, Free State where she sells her fresh and nutritious veg.

Ntjantja Pule is the director of Memme's Veggies PTY (LTD) based in the Free State. Image: Agriculture and Young/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to the Agriculture and Young Facebook page, Pule said she noticed that many people in her community were struggling with the daunting task of chopping veggies, especially on Sundays.

“So I decided to start this business to help them out. We sell ready-chopped veggies starting from R20," said Pule who is an entrepreneur who notices a problem and solves it.

Her story and passion for fresh produce inspired many South African netizens. Check out some of the comments on Facebook:

Katt Glowpearl reacted:

“Keep up the good work!”

Kennedy Magaya said:

“I like the value addition aspect. Thumbs up.”

Sardonyx Khumalo commented:

“Keep it up. I do the same in my community. Sebenza gal.”

Nomawethu Nombula replied:

“Imbokodo madoda.”

