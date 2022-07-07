A beautiful KZN farmer has South Africans inspired with her amazing resilience in the agricultural sector

Sinethemba Ngoako produces potatoes, cabbages, and peppers, with the 25-year-old also a business management student at Unisa

Tweeps were incredibly proud of the babe and noted that she is setting a great example for other young ladies

A 25-year-old lady from a small town called Kranskop in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has wowed South Africans with her fantastic agricultural skills and tenacity as a young entrepreneur.

Sinethemba Ngoako is a self-taught farmer from KZN. Image: @Agric_young/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Sinethemba Ngoako is a self-taught vegetable farmer who grows produce such as cabbages, potatoes, and peppers.

While the young lady only started farming two years ago in 2020, her enterprise has grown significantly, with the determined lady already supplying stores and feeding schemes with her products, Food for Mzansi wrote.

The young lady is also multifaceted and studies business management at The University of South Africa (Unisa), where she learns important skills that help her manage the organisation.

Speaking to Food for Mzansi, Sinethemba notes that she was raised by her grandparents, with her mother sadly passing away when she was only three.

Her grandparents, who were farmers themselves, then inspired her to take on the industry:

“My grandfather used to grow and sell vegetables to the neighbours so we could have something to eat.”

But things were tough for the young lady, and shortly after she started farming, disaster struck, with the neighbour’s cattle destroying her cabbages after she had been in Johannesburg for a few short days:

“The experience set me back, and I was just starting my farming journey. To start this business, I used money that was set aside for my studies, and this really tore me apart. I never cried that much.”

But Sinethemba thankfully bounced back and is now an award-winning self-taught farmer, Greytown Gazette reported.

The young lady was recently honoured by the @Agric_young Twitter page, with the post reading:

“Young farmer, Sinethemba from Untunjambili in KZN says that her land must never go to waste.”

Social media users were wowed by the brilliant and wise young entrepreneur and wished her well in the post’s comment section:

@waegunnTG wrote:

“Beautiful farmer, beautiful cabbages.”

@edithruvimbo42 added:

“You are setting a great example, girl.”

@DuBose_72 said:

“I swear she has a gift. I can’t seem to grow much.”

