A Mzansi influencer gained online recognition for selflessly feeding a flood-stricken community in the Eastern Cape

Her TikTok video, showing her preparing and distributing meals, highlighted the devastating impact of the Eastern Cape floods

Viewers praised her act of kindness as a true example of Ubuntu, highlighting how influencers can positively impact people

South Africans are celebrating an influencer who used her platform to selflessly feed a flood-stricken Eastern Cape community, embodying Ubuntu and demonstrating digital platforms' positive real-world impact.

Onezwa posted a heartfelt video showing how she prepared large pots of food and served warm meals to families affected by the floods.

Source: TikTok

A South African influencer is being celebrated online for her selfless efforts in feeding a flood-stricken community in the Eastern Cape. In a moving TikTok video, posted by user @onezwambola, she is seen preparing large pots of hearty food before distributing meals to grateful families affected by the recent floods.

The floods left many residents without homes or access to essentials, making the act of kindness even more meaningful. The influencer, who chose not to centre herself but rather the people she was helping, showed powerful solidarity with the affected community.

Onezwa rose to fame on TikTok by showcasing meals she grew, foraged, or raised herself, presenting traditional Xhosa dishes with a creative twist and a sustainability focus. Her debut pop-up restaurant in Cintsa sold out in hours, cementing her status as a culinary innovator.

Eastern Cape floods

The Eastern Cape experienced a devastating flood crisis in June 2025 after heavy rain, strong winds, and snow struck from June 9, leaving over 90 people dead, many children, including six students whose school bus was swept away—and displacing thousands as homes, schools, roads, and power lines were severely damaged.

Viewers praised her for using her platform for good, with many calling her “a true example” of Ubuntu. Rather than chasing likes or trends, the influencer took a community-focused approach that reminded South Africans of the power of showing up for one another. Her work highlights how digital platforms can be used for more than just content — they can also drive real-world impact.

Onezwa filmed herself cooking for hours before distributing nourishing meals to locals hit hard by the heavy flooding.

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the video

Nthabiseng Raikane said:

"There is always a reason why you left your job and moved back home... You are the messiah of your village... never take that for granted."

Lindelwa Tembe said:

"Uze ungadingi ungasweli, umusa wakhe uhlale nawe njalo."

Spitch Nzawumbi said:

"Love this so much. Ubuntu!"

Prince asked:

"Who’s chopping onions in here?"

Nana said:

"May your cup runneth over onezwa. 🙏❤️ I chopped some onions, I’m sure I’m not the only one."

Asisiphonator wrote:

"Ah... Onezwa, this is so beautiful. I remember dreaming of doing something like this for ‘Clinic days’ for the elderly, as they sometimes spend a full day at clinics ( I can’t wait to do this)."

Sibu Gqibani wrote:

"Andinamazwi Onezwa, this is the side of TikTok I want to be found in. Inkosi Ikusikelele yandise apho."

Marna Potgieter said:

"My prayers for you, may your groceries never end, may you always have money in your pocket and may you always be kind and loving."

Naledi_uMaTshezi said:

"The best I have ever seen, Onezwa, may you be blessed."

Mokopu1812 added:

"I have seen many videos of people giving away food, but I have not seen one of this nature. I don’t know how to put it, but Onezwa, you have a way of reaching and capturing people’s hearts. I wish you growth in all your work."

TopDog wrote:

"How I wish we had a government caring like you."

Indlovukazi MaNgcukumane wrote:

"Onezwa, you never fail to amaze us. May your pockets never run dry. May you continue to be blessed."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News stories about Onezwa Mbola

