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“Shack Pro Max”: Woman Shows Off R70K Shack Makeover, Mzansi Is Impressed
Women Empowerment

“Shack Pro Max”: Woman Shows Off R70K Shack Makeover, Mzansi Is Impressed

by  Tendani Mungoni
3 min read
  • Nthabiseng Betty’s shack upgrade has Mzansi talking as her stylish setup gets people seriously impressed
  • Social media is backing her for doing things her way and improving her space at her own pace
  • Simple small-space decor tricks show how you can still make things look neat, comfy, and stylish

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Woman shares interior of her renovated shack
Woman showed how she renovated her shack. Image: @nthabiseng_betty
Source: Instagram

A South African woman has flaunted the impressive interior of her renovated shack, leaving many social media users impressed by the transformation.

Content creator Nthabiseng Betty shared a video on Instagram on 03 June 2026, showing the modern interior of her home. The video then showcased the neat, stylish, 3, and comfortable-looking living space she created inside the structure. She addressed people who questioned why she chose to upgrade her shack instead of using the money to build a brick house.

"Them: But why didn't you buy bricks with that R40/R70k. Me:...."
Woman shares interior of her renovated shack
She revealed a modern interior. Image: @nthabiseng_betty
Source: Instagram

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Make the most of what you've got

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Decorating a small space doesn't have to mean sacrificing style. The key is choosing furniture and décor that serve more than one purpose, such as storage ottomans, wall shelves, and compact pieces that don't overwhelm the room. Light colours, mirrors, and good lighting can also help make a space feel bigger, brighter, and more inviting.

A small home can still make a big statement when decorated thoughtfully. Instead of filling every corner, focus on a few standout pieces like artwork, cushions, plants, or a feature wall. Keeping things organised and intentional helps create a cosy, stylish space that reflects your personality while avoiding a cramped look.

View the Instagram video below:

Social media users praise her peaceful space

Many viewers flooded the comments section, complimenting the home's appearance and applauding her decision to improve her living conditions at her own pace. This is what Mzansi said on Nthabiseng's page:

n._abongile0104 said:

"This is peace😍"

Mahlatse920903 noted:

"Simple n nice❤️"

handisen_cherry exclaimed:

"Wow, beautiful."

tssbabygirl said:

"Clean and beautiful #Congradulations to you stranger 🙌"

justzayaan stated:

"Your place looks beautiful. Can I ask a few questions? Is it hot in there in the summer? Where are your kitchen and bathroom?"

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sphesihle_mtumaseli acknowledged:

"Kancane kancane kuzolunga. This may be a starter for bigger something. Not everything is rushed, bakithi. Kuhle kwakho sisi." ("Little by little it will get better. This may be a starter for something bigger. Not everything is rushed, my friends. Good for you, sister.")

makhelwane.c added:

"Umkhukhu (shack) pro max."

More Briefly News Stories on renovations

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.

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