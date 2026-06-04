Nthabiseng Betty’s shack upgrade has Mzansi talking as her stylish setup gets people seriously impressed

Social media is backing her for doing things her way and improving her space at her own pace

Simple small-space decor tricks show how you can still make things look neat, comfy, and stylish

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Woman showed how she renovated her shack. Image: @nthabiseng_betty

Source: Instagram

A South African woman has flaunted the impressive interior of her renovated shack, leaving many social media users impressed by the transformation.

Content creator Nthabiseng Betty shared a video on Instagram on 03 June 2026, showing the modern interior of her home. The video then showcased the neat, stylish, 3, and comfortable-looking living space she created inside the structure. She addressed people who questioned why she chose to upgrade her shack instead of using the money to build a brick house.

"Them: But why didn't you buy bricks with that R40/R70k. Me:...."

She revealed a modern interior. Image: @nthabiseng_betty

Source: Instagram

Make the most of what you've got

Decorating a small space doesn't have to mean sacrificing style. The key is choosing furniture and décor that serve more than one purpose, such as storage ottomans, wall shelves, and compact pieces that don't overwhelm the room. Light colours, mirrors, and good lighting can also help make a space feel bigger, brighter, and more inviting.

A small home can still make a big statement when decorated thoughtfully. Instead of filling every corner, focus on a few standout pieces like artwork, cushions, plants, or a feature wall. Keeping things organised and intentional helps create a cosy, stylish space that reflects your personality while avoiding a cramped look.

View the Instagram video below:

Social media users praise her peaceful space

Many viewers flooded the comments section, complimenting the home's appearance and applauding her decision to improve her living conditions at her own pace. This is what Mzansi said on Nthabiseng's page:

n._abongile0104 said:

"This is peace😍"

Mahlatse920903 noted:

"Simple n nice❤️"

handisen_cherry exclaimed:

"Wow, beautiful."

tssbabygirl said:

"Clean and beautiful #Congradulations to you stranger 🙌"

justzayaan stated:

"Your place looks beautiful. Can I ask a few questions? Is it hot in there in the summer? Where are your kitchen and bathroom?"

sphesihle_mtumaseli acknowledged:

"Kancane kancane kuzolunga. This may be a starter for bigger something. Not everything is rushed, bakithi. Kuhle kwakho sisi." ("Little by little it will get better. This may be a starter for something bigger. Not everything is rushed, my friends. Good for you, sister.")

makhelwane.c added:

"Umkhukhu (shack) pro max."

More Briefly News Stories on renovations

A South African woman wowed social media after sharing the stunning renovation of her RDP house, transforming the basic government home into a stylish and modern living space that left many inspired by her creativity and determination.

A couple inspired by AI reportedly bought an 1980s Johannesburg house and completely renovated it, with the dramatic transformation impressing many South Africans online.

A KwaZulu-Natal woman surprised her mother by renovating her home for about R600, with the small-budget makeover leaving social media users amazed at the creative transformation.

Source: Briefly News