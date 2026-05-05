A Johannesburg couple’s TikTok video about how an AI app convinced them to buy a run-down 1980s home went viral. It left South Africans completely stunned by the jaw-dropping results.

TikToker @mishalevin_ shared the transformation process on her TikTok account.

Source: TikTok

Misha Levin, posting under the handle @mishalevin_ on 4 May 2026, shared how she kept scrolling past the listing on Property24 before deciding to test what the house could become.

She plugged a few images of the dated property into an app called Remodel AI to see its potential with some paint, brick plastering, and outdoor lighting.

From scrolling past to signing on the dotted line

That one decision changed everything for the couple. What the app showed Misha was enough for her to know the house was the one. The pair saw past the tired 80s exterior and committed to a full transformation of the home. Their vision of what the property could become drove them to take the leap.

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The renovation results they shared in the TikTok video left South Africans picking their jaws up off the floor. People in the comments could not believe the same house was hiding under all those years.

Many viewers said the couple proved that older homes have serious potential when you know what to look for. Others were impressed that technology played such a big role in such a personal decision.

The response from Mzansi was overwhelmingly positive, with many calling the transformation a masterclass in seeing a diamond in the rough.

See the transformation of the house in the TikTok clip below:

Source: Briefly News