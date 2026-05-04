A violent brawl at the N1 City mall parking lot in Cape Town has left South Africans stunned after footage of the chaos surfaced on Facebook. Groups of young people were caught on camera fighting, with gunshots fired during the confrontation. The Feed CPT shared the video on 4 May 2026.

Screenshots taken from the clip shared by The Feed CPT. Images: The Feed CPT

Source: Facebook

N1 City parking lot turns into a battleground

The footage shows the situation spiralling fast, with the violence playing out in the open parking area. A group was rushed to safety inside a silver Toyota Fortuner as things got out of hand.

A young man turned on the vehicle as it tried to pull away, targeting its windows and windscreen. The car managed to leave with the group inside despite the attack.

South Africans who came across the footage online were horrified and angry. Many shared massive criticism as to what Cape Town youth turned into, while others could not believe gunshots had gone off at such a busy public space.

The post drew heavy reactions, with people flooding the comments to share their disbelief and frustration over the brazen violence.

See the Facebook video below:

Mzansi weighs in on the incident

Nicole Marais commented:

“Only in Cape Town will you see such nonsense.”

Yusuf Emeran said:

“There is no hope for brainless kids. They want to be tough but live off mommy and daddy's money until they are 70 years of age. Useless fools.”

Jude Nathan noted:

“That's the life that today's young men are up to, and nothing is being done about it. What this world is coming to is so sad.”

Source: Briefly News