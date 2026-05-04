South African health officials are on alert after a virus outbreak on the cruise ship MV Hondius reached the country

Three people have died, while a British tourist is in intensive care in Johannesburg after testing positive for hantavirus

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as more suspected cases remain under investigation

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A hantavirus outbreak in a cruise ship has claimed the lives of two people, with one person in critical condition in SA. Images: Michael Macor and AFP

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA —South African health officials are on alert after a virus linked to an international cruise ship reached the country, with a British tourist now in intensive care in Johannesburg.

Three people who were on board the MV Hondius have died, while more cases are still being investigated. The ship was travelling along the Atlantic route when passengers started getting sick.

The Department of Health said a British man is being treated at a private hospital in Sandton after testing positive for hantavirus. He first fell ill while the ship was travelling between St Helena and Ascension Island and was later flown to South Africa for further treatment. He is in a critical condition.

More deaths confirmed by cruise ship authorities

According to Sky News, officials say there are five more suspected cases that still need to be confirmed. Two crew members on the ship have also shown symptoms and are receiving medical care.

Details shared by authorities show that the first victim, a 70-year-old man, became ill during the journey from Ushuaia in Argentina to St Helena Island. He had symptoms like fever, headaches, stomach pain and diarrhoea. He died shortly after arriving on the island.

His 69-year-old wife, a Dutch national, later collapsed at OR Tambo International Airport while trying to travel back home. She died at a medical facility in Kempton Park.

A third person has also died, but not much information has been released yet.

The ship had stopped at St Helena, Ascension Island and Cape Verde after leaving South America, and officials are now tracing where the infection may have started.

See post from Sky News' X account:

What is the hantavirus?

According to the World Health Organisation, hantavirus is a rare virus that is usually spread by rodents, especially through their droppings, urine or saliva. In rare cases, it can spread between people. It can cause serious illness, mainly affecting the lungs or kidneys.

Symptoms usually start like flu, with fever and tiredness, and can later become more serious, including coughing and difficulty breathing. There is no specific cure, and treatment focuses on helping the patient recover.

The World Health Organization has been informed, and South African health authorities say they are monitoring the situation closely.

The cruise company, Oceanwide Expeditions, said its main focus is making sure the sick passengers and crew get proper medical care while investigations continue.

Source: Briefly News