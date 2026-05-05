The World Health Organisation has confirmed seven hantavirus cases linked to a cruise ship, with three deaths, one patient in critical condition, and contact tracing underway

Two of the cases travelled to Johannesburg, where one patient died shortly after arrival, and another remains in intensive care

Tulio de Oliveira says the virus is not new and likely originated in Argentina, urging calm as outbreaks can be contained

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WHO has confirmed 7 hantavirus cases. Images: Joao Luiz Bulcao and AFP

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Health officials are on high alert after a deadly virus outbreak was linked to a cruise ship, leaving three people dead and several others infected.

The World Health Organisation has confirmed a cluster of seven hantavirus cases linked to a cruise ship, with three deaths reported so far. Experts say there is no need for panic, but authorities are moving quickly to contain the situation.

How many cases have been confirmed?

Two cases have been laboratory-confirmed, while five remain suspected. One patient is in critical condition, and three others are experiencing mild symptoms. Health authorities have also launched contact tracing for passengers on a flight boarded by one of the infected individuals.

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According to reports, the first case involved an adult male who began showing symptoms on 6 April and developed severe respiratory distress by 11 April while onboard the vessel. Microbiological tests were conducted the same day. His body was later removed from the ship and transferred to Saint Helena on 24 April.

The second case, believed to be his wife, had been in close contact with him. She initially experienced gastrointestinal symptoms, but deteriorated during a flight to Johannesburg. She died on 26 April shortly after arrival. Authorities have since initiated contact tracing for passengers on that flight. The couple had recently travelled through South America, including Argentina, before boarding the cruise.

A third case involves an adult male whose condition worsened on 26 April. He was medically evacuated to Johannesburg, where he remains in intensive care. The fourth case, an adult female, presented with pneumonia-like symptoms on 28 April and died on 2 May.

Three additional suspected cases have been reported onboard, with symptoms including high fever and gastrointestinal illness. Medical teams in Cape Verde are currently assessing the patients.

Call for calm; experts say virus is common in Argentina

Meanwhile, Director at the Centre for Epidemiology at Stellenbosch University, Professor Tulio de Oliveira, has urged calm, noting that hantavirus is not a new disease like coronavirus. He pointed out that Argentina recorded 68 cases and 21 deaths last year, suggesting the current outbreak is not unprecedented. De Oliveira said it is likely the infection occurred in Argentina or early during the voyage, given the ship’s route.

He added that there is no reason for widespread panic, as such outbreaks can be contained.

See video of Professor Tulio de Oliviera's SABC News interview:

In South Africa, authorities are currently aware of only two cases linked to the incident, both involving passengers who travelled to Johannesburg. Investigations remain ongoing as health officials continue to monitor the situation closely.

Cruise ship passenger opens up about the outbreak

Briefly News reported that one of the passengers who was aboard the cruise ship where the hantavirus broke out sobbed about being stuck on the ship after three people died from the outbreak. The passenger is identified as US travel blogger Jake Rosmarin, a passenger aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship. The ship was docked at the Cape Verde port after the passengers were struck by the outbreak. Rosmarin said that the passengers are not just headlines but people with families and lives waiting for them at home.

Source: Briefly News