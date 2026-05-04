Health experts are keeping a close eye on the cruise ship outbreak, with the World Health Organisation saying the situation is not to be taken lightly as it unfolds at sea

There’s concern that more cases could still show up in the coming days, since the virus can take up to a week to show symptoms

As worry mount online, investigators are trying to figure out how the outbreak started and what safety steps were taken onboard

Director of Who, Larry Gostin, reacts to the suspected Hantavirus outbreak. Image: @skynews/TikTok, Getty images

Source: UGC

A suspected hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship sailing in the Atlantic Ocean has triggered concern among global health experts, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) closely monitoring the situation.

Director of the WHO Centre on Global Health Law, Larry Gostin, spoke to Sky News in a TikTok video posted on 04 May 2026. He has described the situation as “very worrying”, warning that while human-to-human transmission is rare, the illness can be severe and potentially fatal if not managed quickly.

"I would be worried because the incubation period for Hantavirus can be up to a week, can be very deadly."

WHO explains hantavirus infections

Gostin explained that hantavirus infections can develop into either a serious respiratory illness affecting the lungs and breathing or a haemorrhagic form that impacts kidney and renal function. Both forms, he said, can become "extremely serious", particularly in confined environments like cruise ships.

The virus is caused by rodent droppings. Images: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How hantavirus spreads and symptoms

Hantavirus is typically spread through exposure to rodent droppings or urine, or by inhaling particles from contaminated areas. It is not easily transmitted from person to person, according to Gostin.

Symptoms may include fever, fatigue, headache and breathing difficulties, depending on whether a person has the pulmonary form or the breathing form of the disease. Gostin stated that there is currently no specific antiviral treatment or cure, and that the disease requires intensive medical management.

"It's possible that more cases will arise and it's uncertain at this stage what, preventive and precaution measures the cruise ship undertook."

The incubation period can last up to a week, raising concerns that additional cases could still emerge among passengers and crew. He added that this was something that should not happen on a properly sanitised and hygienic ship.

Health authorities are expected to provide further updates as investigations continue.

View the @skynews TikTok post below:

The situation has sparked widespread concern online, with social media users reacting with a mix of alarm and scepticism as they question details surrounding the ship and potential risk to passengers.

Global virus scare on cruise ship leaves British passenger in ICU

Previously, Briefly News reported that a suspected hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean has caused global concern, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirming multiple infections and fatalities linked to the incident. Health authorities say at least one case has been confirmed, while several others remain under investigation. Among those affected is a British passenger who is currently in intensive care in South Africa. The outbreak, which has already resulted in multiple deaths, has triggered an international response as officials work to track the source of infection and prevent further spread onboard the vessel.

Source: Briefly News