A French teenager is still to be charged in Singapore after allegedly filming himself licking a straw from a vending machine and putting it back, sparking public outrage and legal action

The incident, which went viral online, led to the company replacing hundreds of straws and tightening hygiene measures across its machines

The case has reignited debate about Singapore’s strict public order laws, with possible penalties including jail time and fines if the teen is convicted

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The French teen filmed himself licking the straws. Image: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A French teenager has been ordered to leave Singapore and banned from returning after an incident in which he filmed himself licking multiple straws from a vending machine and putting them back. Authorities have described the act as a serious public hygiene violation.

The article shared by AP News on 30 April 2026, reported that the incident took place at a mall where the teenager deliberately tampered with straws intended for customers. The act was filmed and later circulated on social media, quickly drawing widespread attention and criticism. Officials in Singapore said the behaviour not only raised public health concerns but also disrupted normal business operations, as the vending machine company replaced hundreds of straws and tightened hygiene measures across its machines.

Singapore enforces strict public order laws.

The teen is due back in court in May and faces up to two years in prison. Singapore is well-known for its strict approach to public order and hygiene offences. The small, highly populated city-state is well known for keeping a close eye on public behaviour and cleanliness. The country has strict rules in place, including controls on things like chewing gum and tough penalties for offences such as littering and vandalism.

Online discussion over viral incident and court ruling

The case has since sparked mixed reactions on AP News' website. Some have supported the ruling, saying it is consistent with Singapore’s firm legal standards, while others have questioned the teenager’s judgement and the decision to record and share the incident publicly.

ivets said:

"But he did cause the company to change and demonstrated a real risk.

wanderingabout. wrote:

"Didier needs to learn about public hygiene. It's good that he didn't vandalize the way Michael Fay did and get caning as part of the punishment. Singaporean punishments don't mess around."

CasparGoodwood. stated:

Singapore prison. Great way to start your adult life."

Dadverage, exclaimed:

"Yes, but think of all the real world applications that can be learned within a institutional directive such as prison, including but not limited to interpersonal communication mastery, conflict de-escalation & resolution, strategic networking, reputation management, negotiation under pressure, operational efficiency, adaptive leadership, risk assessment & mitigation, emotional regulation, routine discipline & time structuring, physical performance optimization, cultural intelligence, information management, supply chain improvisation, territory & boundary management, resilience engineering, observational awareness, loyalty & trust building, crisis response execution, personal code of conduct development."

Ashys said:

"For the life of me, I will never understand what compels someone either to do something completely stupid like licking straws that someone else might use, or the impulse to record yourself doing it."

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Source: Briefly News