Petrus Janse van Rensburg says he’s now worried about how people will react to him in public

The viral Mercedes-Benz saga has South Africans debating money, behaviour and consequences

Mzansi took to the comments to share their thoughts on Petrus after his latest update video

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Petrus once again took to Instagram to share his thoughts. Image: @jvr_online

Source: TikTok

Petrus Janse van Rensburg, the driver at the centre of the viral Kruger National Park speeding controversy, shared that he is now worried about driving his car in public after the backlash that followed the incident. Mzansi continues to berate him.

The influencer shared a video on 16 May 2026 on Instagram, explaining that his vehicle had been taken in for routine checks after the Kruger Park incident and was now ready for collection. However, he admitted he was nervous about being seen driving it again. The young man said:

“My car is ready, I can literally go and collect my car at the workshop right now. But do you guys think it’s safe for me to drive that car in public?”

He went on to claim that he feared people could target him because of the attention surrounding the incident and considered safety measures that he could take, in case anyone attempted to damage it. The update comes after the creator previously addressed the fallout from the Kruger National Park controversy, where social media users slammed him over allegations of reckless driving.

“So I don't know if I'm safe driving that car...I don’t know if I’m gonna drive that car for a while.”

The red Mercedes in the heat of the drama. Image: @jvr_online

Source: TikTok

Mercedes car remains at centre of controversy

The creator first went viral after allegedly driving his Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet recklessly through the Kruger National Park, sparking backlash and debates around privilege, accountability and dangerous driving on South African social media. The luxury convertible is known for its sporty performance, premium technology and sleek open-top design.

Social media users roast the TikToker again

Petrus' latest comments have once again divided viewers, with some believing the criticism has gone too far while others insist he must face the consequences of his actions online. The latest video quickly attracted more criticism online, with many users mocking the influencer and questioning his behaviour.

@shafique_tayob said:

“There is no link between money and intelligence 🙈”

@joubertferdie wrote:

“Do you sell a course on being a doos?”

@life_as_mogaugelwa_77 replied:

“That car has to be driven and be monumental, sure you remember Andrew Tate Bugatti 🙌❤️ I’m sure you get me.”

@louisnel2022 added:

“Aaaag boytjie. You are already a has been. Long forgotten.”

@ft.rexy1, simply responded:

“Ya rather not.”

More Briefly News Stories on Kruger National Park

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Source: Briefly News