On Sunday, 17 May 2026, Mpumelelo Mseleku and his ex-partner, Vuyokazi Nciweni, reunited to celebrate their daughter, Mhlophekazi, who turned a year older

Mpumelelo faced criticism online over the type of gift he gave his daughter, with some users saying it was not “good enough”

Some South Africans defended Mpumelelo, arguing that involvement and effort matter more than the price of gifts

Mpumelelo Mseleku was criticised for his birthday present to his daughter. Image: sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

South Africans have rallied behind reality television star and the son of popular polygamist Musa Mseleku, Mpumelelo, after he was criticised for his birthday gift to one of his children with ex-partner Vuyokazi Nciweni. The duo, who went their separate ways, have two children together.

Mpumelelo Mseleku and Vuyokazi Nciweni came together to celebrate their oldest daughter, Mhlophekazi, on her sixth birthday. Videos and pictures of the event circulated on social media, but not all reactions were positive.

Fans defend Mpumelelo Mseleku’s birthday gift choice for his daughter

On Monday, 18 May 2026, X (Twitter) user @destiny_ndlovu weighed in on Mpumelelo Mseleku’s choice of birthday gift, pushing against criticism that clothes bought from Ackermans were not good enough for the occasion. The user argued that the backlash was unfair and even suggested that such reactions can discourage fathers from staying involved in their children’s lives. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“I now understand why a lot of men become deadbeats 😭 Women are bashing Mpumelelo Mseleku for buying Ackermans clothes for Vuyokazi's kids, meanwhile Ackermans is actually expensive these days and has really cute baby clothes 😭That time some of you are wearing SHEIN and acting like Ackermans is poverty 🚮”

See the post below:

SA defends Mpumelelo Mseleku's birthday gift

In the comments, several social media users rallied behind Mpumelelo Mseleku, who has been criticised before, and called out his critics.

Here are some of the comments:

@FollowMakhi argued:

“People here are millionaires. Ackermans is very expensive. A child must wear clothes from Pep stores. No need for expensive things. Besides, why spend so much on someone you have no idea if they will be successful or not? Asicoshi phela phansi imali.”

@PMbuli76256 said:

“In fact, pep is a cheaper option for babies because in 3 months, they’ve outgrown those clothes🙌🏾… whoever those women are, they’re silly.”

@teeBhelekazi remarked:

“They're so insane. They started with Mpumelelo's outfit. What matters is His presence there. Can't they see the smile on the baby's face?”

@Vinoliciah shared:

“People who make fun of affordability are people who don't buy clothes or groceries or are unemployed. Anyone who uses their salary to buy things would never say Ackermans is cheap. People really like exposing their brokenness 🙄”

@Pretty1_Vezi claimed:

“What matters is that he shows up. I know a guy who buys from Pep, Mr Price, and Jam. And he sends his kids to private school...now that's a real investment.”

Mzansi reacted after Mpumelelo Mseleku was criticised for purchasing clothes from Ackermans. Image: sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Vuyokazi Nciweni moves into her own apartment

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Vuyokazi Nciweni showed off her new apartment on social media after moving in.

Nciweni's move left many people inspired, especially looking at her past drama with baby daddy Mpumelelo Mseleku.

Source: Briefly News