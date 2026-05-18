PRETORIA, GAUTENG— The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has criticised the Somali Association of South Africa for allegedly using the South African Coat of Arms for its branding. An investigation into the use of the Coat of Arms was launched on 18 May 2026.

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Gayton McKenzie wagged his finger against the Somali Association of South Africa. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC) posted a statement from McKenzie on its @SportsArtsCultur X account. McKenzie said that the Coat of Arms is one of South Africa’s most sacred national symbols. He referred the matter to Thembinkosi Mabaso, the State Herald of the Bureau of Heraldry to investigate whether the Association’s log and branding contravene the Heraldry Act. He has also directed that a notice be issued if the Association is found to have contravened the Act, and if it does not comply, sanctions be imposed on it.

McKenzie said that the integrity of country's national symbols is non-negotiable. abelongs to the people of South Africa and must be treated with dignity and respect.

McKenzie said that the department will act decisively if the law has been contravened. McKenzie also recently called for an investigation after athletes who travelled to Ghana for the African Athletics Senior Championships complained about the food and accommodation.

Read McKenzie's statement on X here:

What did South Africans say?

Netizens were fuming at the alleged actions of the Association.

Mab asked:

“SAPS, we are awaiting your response on how police officers were reduced to security guards of the Somali Association.”

Ncontsi said:

“The chaps do it to themselves and then cry foul when the inevitable backlash arrives.”

Mmirwa wa Lekopo said:

“Reactive governance is a sign of state failure to protect and secure the country.”

Source: Briefly News