Gayton McKenzie Slams Somali Association of South Africa for Using SA Coat of Arms
PRETORIA, GAUTENG— The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has criticised the Somali Association of South Africa for allegedly using the South African Coat of Arms for its branding. An investigation into the use of the Coat of Arms was launched on 18 May 2026.
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The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC) posted a statement from McKenzie on its @SportsArtsCultur X account. McKenzie said that the Coat of Arms is one of South Africa’s most sacred national symbols. He referred the matter to Thembinkosi Mabaso, the State Herald of the Bureau of Heraldry to investigate whether the Association’s log and branding contravene the Heraldry Act. He has also directed that a notice be issued if the Association is found to have contravened the Act, and if it does not comply, sanctions be imposed on it.
McKenzie said that the integrity of country's national symbols is non-negotiable. abelongs to the people of South Africa and must be treated with dignity and respect.
McKenzie said that the department will act decisively if the law has been contravened. McKenzie also recently called for an investigation after athletes who travelled to Ghana for the African Athletics Senior Championships complained about the food and accommodation.
Read McKenzie's statement on X here:
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What did South Africans say?
Netizens were fuming at the alleged actions of the Association.
Mab asked:
“SAPS, we are awaiting your response on how police officers were reduced to security guards of the Somali Association.”
Ncontsi said:
“The chaps do it to themselves and then cry foul when the inevitable backlash arrives.”
Mmirwa wa Lekopo said:
“Reactive governance is a sign of state failure to protect and secure the country.”
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za