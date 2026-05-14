Former president Jacob Zuma reached out to Ngizwe Mchunu after unknown men allegedly torched two rondavels at his family home

In a viral phone call shared online, Mchunu linked the attack to his anti-illegal immigration activism but said he did not believe foreigners carried out the act alone

Zuma suggested that some South Africans were allegedly being paid by foreigners to commit such attacks

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Ngizwe Mchunu (left) and former president Jacob Zuma (right). Images: @AffairAfrica/X and Jeffrey Abrahams

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU NATAL — Former president Jacob Zuma has reached out to controversial activist Ngizwe Mchunu after two rondavels at his family home in Mbumbulu, KwaZulu-Natal, were allegedly set alight by unknown men.

According to Mchunu’s family, three men arrived at the property searching for him. When they allegedly discovered he was not home, they torched two rondavels before fleeing the scene on Sunday, 10 May 2026.

Mchunu shared house fire details with Zuma

Mchunu has linked the alleged arson attack to his outspoken stance against illegal immigration in South Africa. In a recorded phone call shared on social media, Mchunu discussed the incident with Zuma and defended his activism.

“We are not fighting with anyone, we are saying all who are unlawfully in South Africa must go,” Mchunu said during the conversation.

The activist added that he could not directly blame foreign nationals for the attack, but suspected that South Africans may have worked together with foreigners.

Zuma responded by suggesting that some South Africans may have been influenced financially.

“Well, it is because they (foreigners) give them money to go and commit this wrong act,” Zuma said.

The former president also criticised what he described as foreigners allegedly overstepping boundaries in the country, also remarking about the 'coronation of the Igbo King.'

Mchunu then responded with a remark that sparked laughter from Zuma.

“That’s where we started, we ate out intelezi (traditional medicine) and faced them head on,” Mchunu said.

See clip of Ngizwe's phone call with former president Jacob Zuma:

Mchunu was previously known as a strong supporter of Zuma. However, he later clashed publicly with Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, in 2024. The fallout reportedly contributed to Mchunu’s decision not to join uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

Ngizwe denies he had set his home on fire

In related news, Ngizwe Mchunu hit back at allegations that he set his own house alight, describing the suggestion as absurd. Following allegations that he may have set the home alight to gain sympathy or media attention, Mchunu dismissed these, saying that no sane person would willingly destroy their home and put their family through trauma. He further claimed that many who didn’t like him, such as Julius Malema and Somizi Mhlongo, were now celebrating his pain.

Ngizwe Mchunu at his torched home in Mbumbulu. Images: @athenkosi591/X

Source: Twitter

Ngizwe Mchunu's son speaks out

Previously, Briefly News reported that Ngizwe Mchunu’s eldest son spoke out about the house fire. Speaking to the media, Sbani Mchunu said three men entered the property and set two rondavels alight, destroying everything inside. He also expressed shock that the alleged arsonists showed no concern for the children who were inside the home and left traumatised by the incident.

Mchunu added that he was confused about why anyone would carry out such an attack, considering that the March and March protests led by his father had been peaceful. He said whoever committed the “heinous act” appeared to have “wanted war.”

Source: Briefly News