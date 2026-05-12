GAUTENG – The Gauteng High Court has ruled in favour of Julius Malema in his case against Ngizwe Mchunu.

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The Gauteng High Court has ruled in favour of Julius Malema in his defamation case against Ngizwe Mchunu. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ Mark Andrews

Source: Getty Images

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader took legal action against the activist and media personality following his defamatory and unlawful remarks. The court has now ruled in Malema’s favour, ordering that Mchunu not defame the EFF leader any further and ordering that he pay costs on a punitive scale.

The actual determination of damages will be decided at a later date. Malema was demanding a public apology and R1 million in damages for the defamation.

What did Mchunu say about Malema?

During an interview in April 2026, Mchunu claimed that the Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets was ‘a dead snake’ who must go to jail.

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He claimed that the EFF leader was receiving money from foreign nationals, which is why he was sympathetic towards them. Mchunu has been actively campaigning against illegal immigrants in the country and has expressed unhappiness with Malema’s calls for open borders.

He also alleged that Malema sold South Africa to illegal foreigners, adding that he was not afraid of him.

“The politicians are scared of him, and the president is scared of him; we are not scared of him,” he said.

The court’s ruling comes two days after Mchunu’s rural home was set alight, allegedly by men who were looking for him. The former Ukhozi FM claimed that he had many enemies, including Malema, who were celebrating his pain.

Other stories about Mchunu

Briefly News has covered several articles about Mchunu of late, particularly about his house being set alight.

A video of Mchunu's home in Mbumbulu burning down sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Mchunu’s son has spoken out after a fire destroyed parts of their family home in Mbumbulu.

A crowdfunding campaign launched after Mchunu’s Mbumbulu home was allegedly torched reportedly failed.

Source: Briefly News