On Tuesday, 12 May 2026, the Ntuzuma Magistrates' Court issued a warrant of arrest for Mthokozisi Ndaba

The court shared why Ndaba should be arrested and when the warrant should be enforced

The former Idols SA contestant and his cousin were initially arrested after opening cases against each other following a family altercation in KwaMashu

Mthokozisi Ndaba faces possible arrest. Image: itheechosenone

Source: Instagram

A former Idols SA contestant faces arrest after failing to appear before the Ntuzuma Magistrates' Court as scheduled.

Mthokozisi Ndaba previously hogged headlines after his arrest on Sunday, 15 March 2026, following a fight with his cousin.

A source who spoke to Daily Sun at the time said that the altercation began when Ndaba visited his family in KwaMashu, and it is unclear what the singer and his cousin were fighting about.

Why does Mthokozisi Ndaba face arrest?

Now, the same publication reports that Mthokozisi Ndaba could be re-arrested and his bail forfeited after he failed to attend Families South Africa (FAMSA) sessions and didn't appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrates' Court.

On Tuesday, 12 May, the 34-year-old musician and his 32-year-old cousin, Vukile Jaca, were supposed to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrates' Court to conclude their mediation process.

The court had previously referred the matter to the FAMSA for professional mediation. Ndaba’s cousin appeared alone after attending the FAMSA sessions, and the court directed him to Social Development.

The matter was postponed to Friday, 12 June. On the other hand, Mthokozisi Ndaba didn’t appear in court, and there was no evidence to show that he had complied with an earlier order to attend FAMSA sessions.

To compound the situation, Ndaba’s lawyer told the court that he was unaware of his whereabouts. The lawyer said Ndaba had not communicated with him.

The Ntuzuma Magistrates' Court authorised a warrant for Mthokozisi Ndaba’s arrest. Fortunately for the former Idols SA contestant, the warrant will only be enforced if he fails to appear in court again on Monday, 1 June 2026.

Mthokozisi’s absence has led the court to separate the cases.

What's next for Mthokozisi Ndaba?

His cousin is expected to complete the mediation process, while Mthokozisi could face arrest if he fails to provide valid reasons for failing to appear in court.

Daily Sun also reports that it tried to contact Mthokozisi, but his phone went to voicemail.

After opening cases against each other, Ndaba and his cousin were released on R500 each.

On Tuesday, 14 April 2026, they started the mediation process at the Ntuzuma Magistrates' Court, and their case was referred to FAMSA.

What was expected to be a simple process for Mthokozisi has now become more complicated. The musician, who previously looked for a police officer after another brush with the law, and his cousin were expected to complete the FAMSA process and settle the matter out of court.

The courts issued a warrant of arrest for Mthokozisi Ndaba. Image: itheechosenone

Source: Instagram

Mthokozisi Ndaba has allegedly hit rock bottom

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mthokozisi Ndaba had allegedly fallen on hard times.

The information surfaced on social media after he made headlines following his arrest.

Source: Briefly News