Former Idols South Africa Mthokozisi Ndaba is looking for the female traffic officer he met during the week

Ndaba had social media buzzing this week when he tried to sing his way out of a traffic ticket

Celebrity friends and fans of the singer complimented the traffic officer's voice on Ndaba's social media post

Popular South African musician Mthokozisi Ndaba is searching for the traffic cop who previously gave him a ticket.

The singer, who starred opposite the Qwabe twins on the Mzansi Magic TV show, was spotted singing with the officer in the video.

The DStv show Idols SA, which recently returned, featured Ndaba, who was a runner-up on the reality TV show.

The singer shared a video on his Instagram account of the traffic officer giving him a ticket on Tuesday, 21 October 2025.

The former Idols SA contestant also revealed on his Instagram on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, that he's looking for the traffic cop.

He captioned his post: “Please help us find the female traffic cop who gave me a ticket on Monday. I just pray and hope that she’ll agree to be part of this tune. 083 655 1529.”

In the clip, Ndaba is seen begging a female traffic officer not to write him a ticket with a song, while the officer sings back.

South Africans react to the singer's post

Virginia.madisha responded:

"This is such a beautiful story, Mtho. Please update us on the progress of finding her."

Bliss.xhoko reacted:

"I love the fact that this ticket was issued with laughter and communal joy😂."

Cookingwithzanele said:

"Oh, so the female traffic police can be nice in another gender😂 Ok! They are so mad at us, we are just watching😂 beautiful voice to a girl😍🔥."

Matloualice1 wrote:

"Wow, she has a beautiful, strong voice 😍."

Skeem Saam actress Hellen__bright said:

"I love my country😂."

Nwabisamm reacted:

"In the midst of all that’s going wrong in our country, we still find a reason to smile. We’re a resilient nation🇿🇦💜."

Magatsheni_smams wrote:

"She can actually sing 😂😂😂😂👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️."

Pat_mahlangu responded:

"Her voice is powerful. You make a good duo😅."

Khanyi0412 said:

"First seeing a person who enjoys a ticket😂."



Tutupuoane wrote:

"I need a single from these 2 asap. The vocals are 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Advocate_nkala responded:

"Her voice alone would make me pay. 😭😂."

Iamfafaa_sa reacted:

"Lol, how crazy is it that the lady writing the ticket is my cousin?😂😂😂😂😂."

Thato_seloane wrote:

"Our traffic police are the best,🙌 they will give a fine and wish you well."

Zashamashaba reacted:

"I watched this an unreasonable number of times! What a beautiful voice🔥🔥🔥."

Mr_lkaay commented:

"Her voice 🔥🔥🔥 dishing out chills whilst hurting you with a ticket 😂."

