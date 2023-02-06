Idols SA has been renewed for Season 19 but that will be the final season for the popular singing competition

The show lost popularity among SA viewers as numbers in the previous season plummeted

Social media users rejoiced following the announcement that Idols SA had finally been booted out

Idols SA will not be returning to our screens after Season 19 and fans are over the moon. Peeps headed to the timeline to dish their thoughts following the news.

‘Idols SA’ has been cancelled. Image: @idolssa

Source: Instagram

The views for the popular singing competition dropped this last season as fans complained about the changes that had taken place. Judges Unathi Nkayi and Randall were fired from the show and replaced with music producer JR Bogopa and Thembo Seete who many felt were not great judges.

Idols SA is finally getting the boot

According to entertainment blogger Phil Mphela, the show was recently renewed for Season 19 but that will be the last one. He wrote:

"Idols South Africa cancelled. After 21 years, #IdolsSA will be bowing out of our screens. The show has been renewed for a 19th season, which will be the show’s final season."

Idols SA viewers react to the news

The news of the popular show being cancelled had Mzansi viewers celebrating. Many said it was about time the show gets canned and give way to fresh shows.

@TshegoModiba wrote:

"Hoping they bring back Clash of the Choirs ."

@ydb_ZN said:

"What do you mean by 21 years? I only came to know about Idols maybe 5 years ago or less... What do you mean by 21 years?."

@ChrisExcel102 added:

"The only person who can save idols is Nota. Make my Goat a judge and you’ll see numbers going up."

