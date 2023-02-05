Bontle Modiselle was among the top international stars who converged in Hollywood for the annual Roc Nation Brunch

The star who is currently living her best life in the US shared pictures and videos from the star-studded event

South Africans couldn't help but bask with pride after seeing one of their own mixing and mingling with the likes of Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Bontle Modiselle is living her best life in the United States of America. The award-winning Mzansi choreographer jetted off to the US a few days ago and has been keeping fans updated with her constant posts.

Bontle Modiselle was among the stars who attended the Roc Nation Brunch. Image: Getty Images and @bontle.modiselle.

Bontle started by showing her followers what a chilled day in LA looked like. She shared a clip of her taking a stroll, trying new foods and just enjoying the vibe.

Bontle Modiselle attends the Roc Nation Brunch

The Roc Nation Brunch is the highlight of this weekend. Social media has been awash with pictures and videos from the star-studded event. Stars like DJ Khaled, Kelly Rowland Beyoncé and Jay-Z attended the brunch.

Taking to her Instagram page, Bontle Modiselle revealed that she was a guest at the event. The SA star rubbed shoulders with the who's who of the international entertainment industry and Mzansi can't keep calm.

What did Bontle Modiselle wear to the Roc Nation Brunch?

The popular media personality showed up and showed off in a figure-hugging purple velvet dress that flaunted her perfect body. She accessorised the look with beaded headgear and high-heeled sandals.

Bontle Modiselle's fans react to her posts from the Roc Nation Brunch

Social media users loved Bontle Modiselle's post. Many lauded the for representing the country well in the international space.

@conniechiume wrote:

"Yes gal."

@ladydu_sa commented:

"A gone girl she is ."

@lootlove2 added:

"Baby maaaan!"

@aust_malema noted:

" Walking right by Jay."

@andilemangisa said:

"O bone JayZ le Beyonce... not to forget le Dj Khalid, haii no Sabaweli the life."

