Rasta the artist, recently did a portrait of Leleti Khumalo. Image: @leletikhumalo, @officialrastatheartist

Source: Instagram

Rasta, the artist, has done it again, and this time around, he made sure that he did it right. The painter recently made a portrait of a legendary actress.

Rasta honours actress Leleti Khumalo with a portrait

South African artist Rasta has made headlines once again on social media after drawing a portrait of the late singer and songwriter Zahara. Recently, the painter honoured legendary actress Leleti Khumalo with a stunning portrait.

Rasta, whose real name is Lebani Sirenje, posted the portrait of the Sarafina! actress on his Instagram page and wrote:

"Painting Dr Leleti Khumalo, Esther Mahlangu a milestone achieved at Pietermarizburg Botanical Gardens KZN exhibition Art in da park alongside Wise Mncube."

See the post below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also posted the portrait of Leleti Khumalo on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Rasta honour legendary actress Leleti Khumalo with a portrait."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Rasta's portrait

Shortly after the portrait was shared on social media, many netizens were impressed with it, and most of them rated it the best one ever. See some of the online reactions below:

@Nkulunkulukazi wrote:

"He tried here."

@_JonasMzwakhe said:

"Rasta is a legend."

@MawrongzJnr responded:

"He did it."

@MabazoleZongozi replied:

"Finally he shows a little respect I've always known he is a good artist qha uyageza lomfana...usile."

@khomotsojm commented:

"This one, he got it right."

@MyAfricanRootz mentioned:

"This one looks better."

@Lethabo4991 tweeted:

"He's improving."

