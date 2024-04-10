Minnie Dlamini surprised fans by sharing a rare photo of her son, Netha, on social media

Known for her privacy regarding her child, Minnie's post of her and Netha kissing received praise for their adorable bond

Fans noted Netha's striking resemblance to Minnie's brother and expressed delight in seeing the usually private star share a glimpse into her life as a mom

Minnie Dlamini recently lit the timelines with a cute picture of her son. The star who rarely shares photos of her baby boy delighted Mzansi with a rare look.

Minnie Dlamini has posted an adorable picture with her son. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini posts picture of her son

Minnie Dlamini is one of those celebrities who do not like sharing pictures of their kids on social media. The stunner rarely posts Netha's pictures on social media and fans have been asking to see more of him.

The star has allegedly been going through a heated custody battle with her estranged husband Quinton Jones. Jones has reportedly been trying to take their son away from Minnie

Taking to her Instagram page recently, The Honeymoon star posted a picture with her cute bundle of joy. The adorable mom and son duo kissed in the picture that has already garnered thousands of views and comments. She captioned the post:

"My reason "

Fans react to Minnie Dlamini's adorable post

Social media users loved seeing Netha's cute picture. Many said the mother and son duo looked adorable. Others even noted that Netha bears a striking resemblance to Minnie's brother.

@ruuri_makeup said:

"Most beautiful pic I have seen today ❤️"

@ladynam_bm commented:

"uugh what a cutie "

@miss_sue said:

"Our diamond boy❤️"

@hlomukanomsa commented:

"YOOO Ukhulile Handsome Netha ❤️"

@bongi.mzizi added:

"Handsome boy indeed well dressed "

@yeyelicious said:

"Netha looks like your older brother "

Minnie Dlamini’s ex-husband Quinton Jones loses significant amount of weight

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini's estranged husband, Quinton Jones, was recently spotted looking slightly slimmer than he was when he was still married to the TV personality. A video of the businessman was recently shared on social media.

Minnie Dlamini's ex-husband, Quinton Jones, is unlike other celebrities who display their lives on social media. The media personality rose to prominence when he married South Africa's media darling Minnie Dlamini in July 2017.

