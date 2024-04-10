Khanyi Mbau returned to social media after a hiatus, sparking rumours of undergoing a BBL due to her changed appearance

Fans speculated about her alleged surgery while welcoming her back online after 6 weeks

The Wife actress, based in Dubai, shared a stunning picture that had her fans and followers buzzing

Khanyi Mbau is back on social media after taking a short hiatus. The Dubai-based Mzansi star shared a stunning picture that had eagle-eyed fans and followers talking.

Khanyi Mbau's picture gets fans talking about her BBL.

Khanyi Mbau's picture sparks BBL rumours

Many South African celebrities have been accused of going under the knife to enhance their looks. Some have openly revealed that they had procedures done, while others keep it a secret. Stars who have been accused of having a BBL include Thuli Phongolo, Faith Nketsi and former RHOD star Ayanda Ncwane.

Khanyi Mbau recently returned to social media and fans are already talking about her body changes. The talented actress had taken a short break from her social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Young, Famous & African star announced her return with a stunning picture. She revealed that she was offline for 6 weeks. She captioned the post:

"6 weeks on Mars."

Fans react to Khanyi Mbau's post

Social media users were ecstatic to see their fav returning online. However, some said she was healing from having a BBL because she looked a bit different.

@ndondo_mazi said:

"Miss you,I even you thought pregnant"

@su.ccess2737 commented:

"Ow you were recovering from the bbl❤️ i am joking you look amazing❤️"

@iam_lesego added:

"Khanyi weee wababa kanje kwenzakalani? "

@claireashmeadow wrote:

"Ah we have missed you Our queen "

