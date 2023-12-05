Thuli Phongolo showcased her enviable curves on Instagram, sparking reactions from fans

Social media users praised the former The Wife star for her beauty and body

The post comes following accusations that she recently went under the knife

Thuli Phongolo is definitely in her "IT" girl era. The actress and DJ has been hogging headlines and charting social media trends over her suspected BBL and her DJing skills.

Thuli Phongolo showed off her banging body in her latest pictures. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo sets timelines on fire with hot pics

There is no denying that Thuli Phongolo is one of the most beautiful celebrities in South Africa. Not only has the star been praised for her pretty face, but fans also love her banging body.

Taking to her Instagram page, the star who has been accused of getting a BBL showed off her killer curves in a stunning post. The former Generations: The Legacy actress put her perfect hourglass figure on display in a body glove. She captioned the post:

"I see you in my dreams… ✨"

Thuli Phongolo's saucy pics get reactions

Thuli Phongolo set timelines on fire with her hot pictures. Fans flooded her comments section with heartwarming comments and fire emojis.

@sir_melik said:

"The photographer can stay. The body is bodying. The face has always shown up. You're an absolute flame. WHAAAAAAT?! "

@sikelela_siki commented:

"Hai hai hai asizuva ngawe kule App!! Usile wena!!! "

@theofficialtaseen wrote:

"Baby girl you stay on my mind, I see you in my dreams"

@reid_rapsus added:

"We need a music video for your song it would slap"

@thullaa said:

"Aybo Thulisile?"

@nancyshakudyiwa commented:

"Yhooooo with TYLA’s voice "

Thuli P gets dragged again for DJing skills

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that this year, Thuli P made headlines quite a few times. The star recently got dragged once again by a social media user online regarding her skills on the DJ decks. Fan calls Thuli Phongolo out on social media

Former Generations: The Legacy actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo finds herself trending online after her BBL drama. The star recently got called out by one of her fans on X, formerly Twitter, about her DJing skills.

Source: Briefly News