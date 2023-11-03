DJ Thuli Phongolo has recently turned social media yet again upside down

The star clip of her showing off her BBL circulated online, and tweeps also reshared it on Twitter

The star's BBL video caused a division among netizens as some complimented her new booty, and others dragged her

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Thuli P shows off her BBL. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo is trending for her dance moves on social media. Eagle-eyed social media users also noticed that her body has changed, fuelling the rumours that the former Generations: The Legacy star went under the knife and got some work done.

Thuli Phongolo flaunts her BBL

Without a doubt, Thuli P is one of the hottest trending topics in Mzansi after a video of her showing off her saucy BBL circulates on social media. Although many focused on how gorgeous she looks without makeup, others commented on her newly 'bought' booty.

A video of the star shared on Twitter by a tweep with the handle @MDNnewss had many having much to say regarding her new body.

The caption of the post read:

Mzansi weigh in on Thuli Phongolo's BBL

Social media users have reacted to her new booty. Some netizens compliment her new look, while others said Thuli should stop getting surgeries because she is ruining her perfect hourglass figure.

See some of the comments below:

@TshepoTC11 shared:

"Give us a break, yoh."

@Nkosi_Shebi bashed Thuli:

"Vele, you bought nyash."

@visse_ss asked:

"That fake or what."

@Nonny07 defends Thuli Phongolo:

"Jealous is dealing with y’all. What do u mean by 'looks heavy'? Is she supposed to run down the stairs with heels? She looks hot, nothing heavy here, y’all acting like she’s super thick or something. Rest."

@OlwethuRwaxa compliments her:

"Too beautiful."

@busiwe_bubu mentioned:

"Honestly, I like her new body."

@NdumyMbingo wrote:

"The BBL looks painful."

@maluleke_rodger replied:

"Phori made her to do bbl vele."

Thuli P claps back at critics over her new duo with Slenda

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that when you thought you'd seen it all, Thuli Phongolo and Slenda, The Dancing DJ, formed a new duo called 2Faced.

Media personalities Thuli P and Slenda, the dancing DJ, have decided to join forces, create a duo together, and call it 2Faced.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News