Thuli P and Slenda recently decided to form a new musical duo called 2Faced

Media personality Thuli Phongolo responded to the critics over her new duo with Slenda

The two female DJs had their first performance as a duo at Macufe in Bloemfontein

Thuli P addressed critics over her new duo with Slenda called 2Faced. Image: @thuliphongo

Source: Instagram

When you thought you'd seen it all, Thuli Phongolo and Slenda, The Dancing DJ, formed a new duo called 2Faced.

Thuli P slams critics over her new duo 2Faced

Media personalities Thuli P and Slenda, the dancing DJ, have decided to join forces, create a duo together, and call it 2Faced.

The pair have been making headlines over the weekend about their new musical group. The duo also made Uncle Waffles trend after her name popped up when their video went viral, with netizens saying they copied the 23-year-old's style.

In a recent tweet, Thuli Phongolo couldn't hold herself as she blasted critics over her newly formed musical group. The star wrote a short message to social media spectators and said:

"Hayi le stricti shame! Kodwa ke, as long we play well, we’ll continue to have fun kunye nokunye. We’ll leave it up to you guys cause you to know everything."

See the tweet here:

Slenda and Thuli P had their first performance together as a group in Macufe Bloemfontein over the weekend.

Netizens respond back to Thuli P's tweet

Shortly after the former Generations: The Legacy shared her post, social media users responded to it by sharing their own opinions. See some of the comments here:

@ThamiShezi5 wrote:

"Imqala iright gojasi?"

@TshivhidzoBono said:

"I saw the vision. Let’s put in more effort in getting the choreography right and confident. I like what I see already. Let’s get it!"

@Mbalieh_D replied:

"Now you making Slenda wear weaves usile."

@ujudas_iscariot responded:

"We are not strict, niyabheda nje and we are being honest."

@noxoloh_m said:

"As long as you are getting booked, keep doing what you're doing! It simply means people like it."

@Pabi07583721 replied:

"Thuli do what makes you happy, people will always talk."

@blythlie responded:

"If you are happy then we are happy for you."

@mczmot said:

"Baby girl, you are doing extremely well. Keep up the great job. Whoever said your naturally gifted body was not good enough deserves a jail term. You were such an envy for myriads of women. I love dolls."

Thuli Phongolo hilariously rubbishes pregnancy rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thuli Phongolo had extra time to address a few pressing issues on social media. The actress and DJ slammed recent reports that she is pregnant with DJ Maphorisa's baby.

Thuli Phongolo returned to Instagram after taking a break following her GBV case against her rumoured boyfriend, DJ Maphorisa.

Source: Briefly News