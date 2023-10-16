Female DJs Thuli Phongolo and Slenda The Dancing DJ formed a musical group called 2Faced

In a move nobody expected, Thuli Phongolo and Slenda The Dancing DJ formed a musical group called 2Faced.

Thuli Phongolo and Afrotainment star Slenda the Dancing DJ formed a new musical duo, 2Faced. Image: @thuliphongolo/ @slenda_thedancingdj

Instagram

Thuli P and Slenda form 2Faced

Taking to Instagram to announce their new musical venture, actress and now DJ Thuli Phongolo and Slenda The Dancing DJ shared the back story behind the name 2Faced.

The intention of this move fuse the distinct musical genres of Amapiano and Gqom music.

"Together, they bridge the gap between two powerful musical worlds, seamlessly blending the beats and rhythms of Amapiano with the raw energy of Gqom."

2Faced might have brought out the energy in their first performance at Macufe in Bloemfontein.

2Faced fuses Gqom and Amapiano

For some time now, ever since Amapiano came into popularity not only locally but internationally, many argued that it has caused other genres in SA to lose their flavour. Namely Hip Hop and Gqom/Kwaito.

Durbanites know the powerhouse that is Slenda, who calls Afrotainment home, and with the help of Thuli P, they breathe life into the genres in a very unique and entertaining way.

"Prepare to be enticed by this unique experience where two genres unite on stage, creating a mesmerizing musical fusion. @2faced_sa invites you to embrace the duality of sound and embark on a musical journey like no other."

2Faced's 1st performance leaves Mzansi scratching heads

Here are some of the mixed reactions to a video posted by @MDNnewss, where a lot of people were left confused by Thuli P's decision to join a group instead of continuing her own thing.

@ThatoNtshingil2 said:

"They really shouldn’t have done this … so unnecessary."

@Mmakgosidarling argued:

"I’m very confused bc Thuli was getting booked without all the gimmicks mos? Why the sudden need for them?"

@ZeeRight asked:

"Why did T feel the need to become apart of a duo? Wasn’t she doing just fine on her own?"

@Ke_Moks gushed:

"Thuli keeps reinventing the wheel. An Actress and Dj turned Dancer. A triple threat! You can’t deny her talent! And she’s putting a friend on?! Come on. Class act!"

Uncle Waffles Trends After 2Faced's 1st performance

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thuli Phongolo and Slenda Da Dancing DJ viral video where they performed as 2Faced for the first time, saw Uncle Waffles trending.

Social media users argued that they spotted some similarities between their DJing and dancing style and that of Uncle Waffles.

Waffles received praise for influencing Thuli P and Slenda's performance, but of course, many had to be mean about it.

