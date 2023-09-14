Majorsteez has challenged the notion that South African hip-hop is dying, asserting that Amapiano has taken its place and should be embraced

According to Majorsteez, Amapiano holds cultural significance in South Africa similar to hip-hop and has gained immense popularity, with many local rappers adopting this trend

The artists argue that Amapiano represents South Africa's unique form of hip-hop, distinguishing it from its Western origins

Majorsteez has shared their thoughts on the common notion that South African hip-hop died a long time ago. The stars said hip-hop is not dead, but Amapiano is the new hip-hop that Mzansi must embrace.

Majorsteez chats about Amapiano's dominance

One-half of the South African music duo Majorsteez Sandile recently noted that the growing local music genre Amapiano currently possesses a cultural significance and sway in the country that parallels the dominance of hip-hop.

The singer made these sentiments while appearing on the Spreading Humours Podcast for an interview. The Majorsteez siblings conveyed their perspectives on the belief that South African hip-hop is on the decline, with numerous South African rappers embracing the Amapiano trend.

"I was telling our producer the other day, I feel like for those that have been coming with the comments of hip-hop is dying. People have been saying that for so long and so loudly that it even convinced hip-hop artists that guys it’s a wrap."

Majorsteez explain why Amapiano is SA's hip-hop

The hitmakers also explained that Amapiano is South Africa's equivalent of hip-hop. The stars added that some individuals find it challenging to embrace this as a new genre because they are heavily immersed in Western culture.

Speaking during the interview, Majorsteez said a lot of artists may not realize that we're forging our own unique hip-hop right here, which was previously embodied in Kwaito and is now represented by Amapiano.

"You see this Amapiano is South Africa’s hip-hop. Hip-hop never came from SA it came from all the way that side."

Amapiano breaks borders: South African genre sees 563% growth in global streams on Spotify

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Amapiano, the homegrown South African genre, has seen tremendous growth, with over 1.9 billion streams in 2022 alone. The genre has grown beyond its home borders, with streams outside of Sub-Saharan Africa growing by more than 563% on Spotify in the last two years.

According to a statement shared with Briefly News, the streaming giant recently released the revenues generated by South African artists. Spotify believes that artists deserve clarity about the economics of music streaming.

