A video of a group of grown women dancing to South African song Sister Bethina in Qatar has gained much traction

The video has gone viral online, with many South Africans entertained by the women's energy and enthusiasm

Netizens commented that the women's dancing is a reminder of South Africa's national spirit

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A video of a small group of women dancing to one of Mzansi's most loved songs, Sister Bethina by Mgarimbe, in Qatar has gone viral online.

Women were caught on camera dancing to 'Sister Bethina' in Qatar. Image: @dillonindoha1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Since its inception in 2005, this track by Mgarimbe (real name Nkosinathi Mfeka) has reached cult status, with many calling it South Africa’s national anthem, News24 reports.

Video shows women dancing to the vibey track in Qatar

The footage posted by @dillonindoha1 shows the women having the time of their lives as they dance with energy and enthusiasm to the rhythm of the beat in a restaurant in Qatar.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Although we can't confirm whether the group is from South Africa or not, their fun dance moves and vibe to the catchy track could easily affirm them as one of ours.

Watch the fun clip below:

Mzansi entertained by the dancing women

Many South African netizens were entertained by the fun group of women and responded with funny comments online.

ShaaiTayob commented:

"You can take the South African out of South Africa but you can't take South Africa out of the South African I love this ."

Lynne Harris795 wrote:

"That aunty is feeling it ."

celestelee318 responded:

"The truth is, sports bring everyone together ."

Enhle M wrote:

"The facial expressions are on."

Hope S said:

"Politicians must move over and keep their divisive tendencies to themselves; it's time for us South Africans now!!."

smileyndonga replied:

"They can move ."

maryj856 commented:

"If you are not South African, you won't understand this beautiful clip ."

Canadian lady dances to 'Mnike' with great skill and rhythm in viral video

In another article, Briefly News reported that there is no denying that amapiano has taken the world by storm. Whether it be at groove or participating in trendy dance challenges online, thousands of people across borders have been influenced by the vibey genre.

A video of a Canadian woman, Kacy Rondeau (@kacyrondeau), busting some serious moves to the Minke hit by Tyler ICU has gained much traction online.

In the footage posted on TikTok, the voluptuous white woman is seen dancing in a restaurant setting to the amapiano hit. She moves with great energy and skill to the rhythm of the beat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News