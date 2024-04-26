A young man who looked forward to his graduation faced a difficult challenge when he tried to dye his hair

The gent attempted to change the colour of his hair five hours before his graduation

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing at him and some offering advice

A man had a disastrous outcome after he tried to dye his hair before his graduation, Images: @reloaded_.m

Source: Instagram

A young man took to his TikTok account to share a hilarious video of himself changing his hair colour before graduation.

In the clip uploaded by @reloaded.rsa, he can be seen putting on dye in his head—it is unclear how or which colour he desired. But his hair is naturally black. According to the video, he put on the dye five hours before graduation—a bad idea.

The dye came out a mess. It was all over his head and looked like dripping honey—lol. The man was visibly disappointed by the outcome.

Young man's disaster dye before graduation

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTok users were having a ball of fun

The video garnered over 4k likes, with many online users laughing at the guy. Some advised him, telling him to put polish to remedy the situation.

@Dineo✨ said:

"Faka polish bafanas!!" (put on polish brother)

@MaSindane asked:

"Manje ugcine wenzenjani?" (What did you end up doing?)

@Roriii.M was in disbelief:

"Aowa bafana."

@Sesi khensy joked:

"Wear a wig chomi."

@Ronella Mpho came up with a solution:

"Use Handy Andy bafana.just put it on a cloth and rub the spots u feel u messed up on."

@Kealeboga Ditshabe laughed:

"Use relaxer!!!! it will remove it quick ."

@Boledi Joey suggested:

"The graduation cap should do the trick ."

@Rakau Makwala congratulated:

"Use a pot scraper nonetheless congratulations ."

