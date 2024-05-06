Lamiez Holworthy-Morule recently gave fans a show to remember with her impressive DJ set

The radio personality had club patrons wrapped around her finger when she added some cool dance moves to her performance

Mzansi sang Lamiez's praises for another flawless set, as well as her hourglass figure

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Lamiez Holworthy left netizens impressed by her skills behind the decks. Images: lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Our fave, Lamiez Holworthy-Morule, delivered a spectacular performance in Midrand and had the crowd under her control, but her banging hourglass figure nearly stole the show!

Lamiez Holworthy impresses crowd with DJ set

A video of Lamiez Holworthy-Morule rocking the crowd at a club is making the rounds on social media.

The Metro FM presenter is living her best life as a working mama, though you could barely tell that baby Leano keeps her busy when she set Midrand's D48 Bar & Grill ablaze with another fiery set.

Gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, shared a video of Lamiez's performance, complete with a body-hugging dress, her signature mohawk hairstyle and cool dance moves with her hype man that left the crowd wanting more:

Mzansi reacts to Lamiez Holworthy-Morule's performance

Netizens showed love to Lamiez for putting on another great show, while others admired the mother of two's gorgeous figure:

TSFMpha said:

"Lamiez will always be hot, shem!"

Nombulelo_Buly was stunned:

"The body is bodying! Didn't she just have a baby? Sick!"

MzansiAfrika7 was impressed:

"She really does her thing, shem!"

Mbuso_Mawande admired Lamiez:

"These are the kind of DJs we listened to when we started nightlife. iNumber one time, no bum shaking and revealing clothes."

elvis_bandz wrote:

"But honestly, Lamiez is actually hot. I see it now."

zwivhuya_zwii was stunned:

"She carried a whole baby in that body!"

Pearl Thusi's performance video gets critiqued

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Pearl Thusi's performance video at Friends of Amstel.

The actress/ DJ received mixed reactions to her show, where fans showed her love while some netizens mercilessly dragged her stage presence:

The_A_Wagon said:

"It is quite difficult to keep people entertained in this industry."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News