DJ Lamiez Holworthy shared some smoking hot pictures wearing a stunning zebra print two-piece swimsuit

The DJ had the internet in a frenzy over her Instagram post, where she was enjoying the outdoors and sipping on a cocktail

Lamiez's photo sparked a summer-inspired trend online, inspiring people to prepare themselves for the upcoming season

Lamiez Holworthy is already in summer mode and has been sharing some sizzling content on Instagram. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Lamiez Holworthy has sent a reminder that summer is fast approaching. The DJ is currently on vacation and has been giving her Instagram followers content for days.

Lamiez's latest snaps has the internet talking

The DJ has been enjoying some mimosas and a variety of other cocktails and lots of splashes on her vacation.

In one of the snaps, which was shared by @MDNnewss, Lamiez is donning a zebra-printed two-piece swimsuit. She accessorised her look with a red Dolce and Gabanna sling bag and red sunglasses.

Mzansi gushes over Lamiez

Commenting on the post, netizens expressed how proud they are of Lamiez for continuously showing off her body despite the unsavoury comments she received in the past.

The DJ left people in awe over her beauty, especially looking at how she welcomed her son a few months ago.

@Kearabile_ said:

"She ate and left no crumps."

@MightyLion74 said:

"She is so hot."

@KelzCoWork shared:

"She's forever my crush. Even they can troll her weight, to me she is gorgeous."

@Khovheyavhimbi1 added:

"She doesn’t try too hard … gorgeous girl that."

@mshengulala replied:

"I know they say someone's wife should never get praised, but wow."

Lamiez speaks on body positivity again

In one of her previous posts, Lamiez once again spoke about body positivity and how women should embrace their imperfections.

“Dear ladies, if you needed a sign to wear those summer dresses, shorts, bikinis, and skirts even with your big thighs, legs, stretch marks, cellulite, and hyperpigmentation – here it is.”

She captioned her post while wearing a short dress which unapologetically hugged her curves.

Khuli Chana shows off new tattoos

In a previous report from Briefly News, Khuli Chana recently went under the needle and got his very first tattoos.

In honour of his children, Nia from his previous relationship and Leano-Laone with his wife Lamiez, the rapper got their faces inked on his arm. Mzansi gave Khuli and his tattoo artist, Juan-Pierre, a thumbs-up for the incredible work.

Source: Briefly News