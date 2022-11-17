Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana are all loved up in Italy on what seems to be a babymoon after sealing the deal

The expecting couple impressed Mzansi with their classy and lowkey marriage ceremony reserved for a selected few

The DJ and TV presenter said that she is experiencing "A string of answered prayers" in one of her post

Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy enjoy their getaway in Italy. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Mzansi's "It" couple is all booed up in Italy following their official nuptials two weeks ago. Lamiez Holworthy and her husband Khuli Chana posted cute snaps of their romantic getaway visiting historic sites in Milan and Rome.

The rapper and DJ stopped by the Milan Cathedral to take to pictures with pigeons at the Italian monument.

The couple recently announced that they are expecting their first child, and Lamiez captioned one of her travel pictures that she is lucky that she's carrying her biggest blessing.

Lamiez encouraged her followers to be brave and live the lives they've always wanted and that a successful life can only be achieved with hard work.

"And just like Rome, a successful life isn’t built in one day."

Fans of the duo commented with lovely messages and well wishes for their future.

@mroza_rsa said:

"If Church Square were serious, it would look like this."

@desireemampuru shared:

"I'm so scared of pigeons. You guys look amazing, love to see it."

@sk_original_rsa posted:

"I want to do this in South Africa, but our pigeons are scared of us."

@kteddy_sa wrote:

"Beautiful, may God continue blessing you guys."

@rsasmk mentioned:

"Enjoy it, brother! May your sweet and hard work s pays off."

@tusiissex.ie added:

"I love how you guys just signed the papers and had a small get-together. What I call happily ever after."

@mimizer shared:

"My most favourite city and cathedral."

@zamah_ng posted:

"Lamiez I love you."

Lamiez and Khuli Chana’s cute relationship: From 1st pregnancy together to celebrating 3rd anniversary

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy and her rapper bae Khuli Chana are a Mzansi's "It" couple. The Metro FM host and her rapper husband's relationship is worshipped by many who consider their union goals.

Too much adorable social media content has been shared by the lovers ever since they started dating and got hitched.

