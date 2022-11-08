Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana have been serving couple goals ever since they went public with their relationship and got married

The lovers often share tons of cute posts on social media showcasing their adorable interactions and making peeps wish they were in similar romantic relationships

Briefly News takes a look at the times the hubby and wifey left the South Africans gushing about their lovely interactions on the timeline

Lamiez Holworthy and her rapper bae Khuli Chana are a Mzansi's "It" couple. The Metro FM host and her rapper husband's relationship is worshipped by many who consider their union goals.

Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana have been breaking the internet with their cute moments online, especially when they announced their first pregnancy together. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Too much adorable social media content has been shared by the lovers ever since they started dating and got hitched.

Briefly News looks at some of the adorable moments Khuli Chana and Lamiez shared on social media.

Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana's love story

Lamiez and Khuli first sparked dating rumours back in 2018 when they were spotted in places together. Before the rumour mongers started circulating the hearsays, Khuli Chana was publicly known to be romantically involved with Asanda Maku. Asanda and Khuli have a daughter together.

The year 2019 came, and the Motswako rapper and Lamiez had peeps convinced they were dating after being spotted in Tanzania Zanzibar, reported Buzz South Africa. Lovey-dovey pics shared by the stars confirmed everything curious netizens wanted to know about Khuli and Lamiez's relationship.

Opening about how they met after their relationship became official, they told Drum they met at an event. Khuli said he fell in love at first sight, while Lamiez admitted she had a crush on Khuli since she was in high school.

Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy celebrate their third anniversary

The famous couple tied the knot after a year of dating. Lamiez was seen on social media parading a lush engagement ring in September 2019.

Buzz South Africa reported that the lovers tied got hitched shortly after showing off the ring online. Their wedding happened on 02 November 2019 in a traditional private wedding.

Recently, The Citizen reported that the talented DJ and Khuli were celebrating their third anniversary.

Lamiez shared an Instagram reel showing off her extravagant anniversary dinner. In the clip, close friends and family graced the event at a double-story mansion.

Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana's first pregnancy together

In the same viral clip showing off the lush 3rd-anniversary celebration, Lamiez also shared that she is pregnant.

The stunner confirmed peeps' pregnancy suspicions since she changed her fashion style from fitted to baggy clothing.

Briefly News previously reported that the clip went viral online, with netizens congratulating the couple.

Here are South African celebrities' reactions below:

@moshendiki said:

"Congratulations Guys, this is too cute ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@yonessalvv shared:

"Congratulations, beautiful mama. So deserving! ❤️"

@londie_london_official replied:

"❤️❤️❤️ Love is beautiful."

@leratokganyago commented:

"MOMMY!!! You going to be an amazing mom! Enjoy this next chapter of your life ❤️"

@znombona reacted:

"CONGRATULATIONS!! This is so beautiful ❤️"

@djzinhle wrote:

"OMG! are you guys pregnant??? Congratulations!!!"

@mihlalii_n also said:

"This is so beautiful, congratulations "

@bontle.modiselle added:

"As 2 becomes 3. Congratulations to you and your beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️"

