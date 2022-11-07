Social media users are on the edges of their seats as the Idols SA Season 18 finale approaches

The singing competition is in the final stages, and fans couldn't be more glad that their favs, Thapelo and Nozi, made it to the top two

Social media has been awash with mixed reactions as fans dish their thoughts on the show

Thapelo and Nozi have made it to the Idols SA top two, and South Africans are happy with the contestants. The two have been giving show-stopping performances since the show started, and many are waiting to see who will walk away with the top prize.

‘Idols SA’ viewers can't wait for the season finale after Nozi and Thapelo made it to the top two. Image: @noziphume and @thapelomolomo0.

Source: Instagram

Although the latest show marks the end of the road for the talented Mpilo, Mzansi is waiting in anticipation for the season finale next week.

This week's performances gave the show viewers goosebumps as Thapelo and Nozi wowed the judges with their songs. According to ZAlebs, Thapelo took to the stage to perform his song Phanda, Hugh Masekela’s Thanayi and The Beatles’ Let It Be.

Nozi gave an unforgettable performance as she started off with her debut original song Idliso. She also sang Mango Groove’s Moments Away, and Jennifer Hudson's 2008 hit Giving Myself.

Twitter users had mixed reactions over the top two. Some fans loved that their favs made it to the top two, while others felt Mpilo should have made it.

@TheCPTtwins said:

"Nozi can sing ❤️ !!! Team Nozi ! #IdolsSA"

@WinnieThobez noted:

"I could listen to him sing all my life. Well done ntwana. Let's wait for next week when receiving that R2m. You're a star. I am super proud of you. Yhooooo thapelo."

