Seasoned sports presenter Robert Marawa has rubbished reports that the bank is on the verge of repossessing his Mercedes Benz due to lack of payment

This follows reports that Marawa failed to make a once-off payment for the pricey whip he got in 2018

The star allegedly paid R28 982 for 36 consecutive months but missed a payment in December 2021

Robert Marawa has responded to the reports that his pricey Mercedes Benz AMG is about to be repossessed over lack of payment.

Robert Marawa has responded to claims that his Mercedes Benz AMG is on the verge of being repossessed. Image: @robert_marawa.

Source: Instagram

According to reports circulating on social media, Marawa missed a payment after religiously paying the instalments for three years.

According to ZAlebs, the veteran sports reporter allegedly failed to make a once-off balloon payment for the car he purchased in 2018. Marawa reportedly paid R28 982 a month for three years.

City Press reports that leaked court documents clearly stipulated that Marawa's Mercedes Benz AMG might be repossessed because he is in arrears. Parts of the statement read:

"An order authorising the plaintiff [Mercedes-Benz financial services] to apply to the court on the same papers, supplemented insofar as may be necessary for judgment in respect of any damages and further expenses incurred by the plaintiff in the repossession of the said vehicle, which amount can only be determined once the vehicle has been repossessed by plaintiff and has been sold."

Marawa allegedly denied the claims that he deferred payments on the vehicle.

