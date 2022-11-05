Minnie Dlamini proved that she is a natural beauty and that hair doesn't define her because she looks stunning in any style

The TV presenter posted a daring new look on Instagram, and fans were amazed to see her without hair

The mother of one certainly knows she won the genetic lottery as she joked about having a beautiful head

Minnie Dlamini revealed her new buzz-cut hairstyle. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Not many women are brave enough to cut off all their hair and present themselves to the world bare as they are. Minnie Dlamini took that bold move and revealed her new buzz cut on Instagram.

She thanked her ancestors for blessing her with a beautiful round-shaped head because rocking a bald look can only be pulled off by a few.

People quickly commented that the new style suited her, and some ladies shared that they didn't have the balls to shave off all their hair

Minnie has been playing with different short hairstyles lately, and her fans were getting used to beauty rocking a pixie, then boom, she switched it up.

Check out her post below:

Read some comments from Mzansi people:

@ntokozo__mm__ said:

"Looks good, mama"

@bobjunior_a.k.a_mafioso wrote:

"Beautiful capture. "

@nonhlanhlamonicamalatji posted:

"As for you, hun, you look stunning."

@lindi_mz_sj stated:

"Gorgeous!"

@mcdonaldmiti commented:

"You look very nice and so beautiful."

@nonhlanhlamonicamalatji shared:

"I want to cut mine but am scared I may look weird."

@londy_mazwide_eventdesigner added:

"Love the hair."

@busisiwe_dube posted:

"I also want to cut my hair short but I don't have the courage."

