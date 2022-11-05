Two ladies were on a naughty mission to find Savannas so that they could escape the realities of life for a bit

The old gogo informed her granddaughter of their plans, and video cute video is tugging people's heartstrings on TikTok

People online said the grandmother deserves to drink all the Savannas that she desires, and the granddaughter must supply

A video of a gogo on TikTok saying she's going shopping for a Savanna amuses many. Image: @jean_maude_jamah

Source: UGC

Some might say Savanna is the national alcoholic beverage loved by ama2K, middle-aged and elderly folks. A gogo had many people on TikTok ticked when she told her grandchild that she was off to look for Savannas in a funny clip posted by @jean_maude_jamah.

Peeps were captivated by her cheeky laughter as if she were a teenager going to drink without her parents knowing.

The gogo and the lady in the car were definitely on a mischievous mission, and Mzansi was right behind them.

TikTok users also asked the granddaughter Zama to hustle up some Savannas for the old lady so that she could enjoy her golden years on this planet.

Watch the lovely TikTok video below:

@posh_nono said:

"Akumnandi kulomzi! Please adopt me I am a 39-year-old little girl. "

@joysbk36 wrote:

"Zama, my dear ugogo will be back. Savanna is waiting for her at Tops. "

@skosana.3 posted:

"Eish, it's a pity I don't have ugogo, this is beautiful."

@just_recipe shared:

"Happiness comes first bakithi. It's the laugh for me."

@makalillybunny stated:

"This is definitely me as a gogo bethuna!"

@920samke commented:

"When she giggles."

@leratolamodimo added:

"If this is not me as uGogo, please I want to restart my subscription. "

@annettegammer61gmail.co1

"Not me laughing out loud alone in my room, people will think I am crazy."

