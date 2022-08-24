The people of Mznasi had to take a minute after watching an elderly woman and a younger lady do an outfit change clip

Twitter user @Tsiets_i shared the hilarious but eye-opening clip on social media after trying to digest what he had just seen

The people of Mznasi tried really hard not to laugh at a gogo, however, her outfit and vibe had them busting

Outfit change clips are a vibe. However, when a gogo gets involved and her outfit is a little risky, it leaves people with mixed feels.

If you do not know what an outfit change clip is, let us fill you in quickly. It is when a person, or people, go from frumpy clothes or their PJs to wearing boujee outfits.

Twitter user @Tsiets_i came across one of a lady and a gogo, and had to share the clip. Our guy could not unsee what he saw and felt others had to endure whatever this is with him.

“Haaayi maaahn ”

The people of Mzansi accept that they are going to hell for this

Trying their hardest not to laugh at the gogo, people just could not hold it back. Seeing an elderly lady dressed the way that this woman was, defeated many people. However, her energy was respected by many.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@mpule_tamron said:

“I'm going to hell for laughing at an elder”

@polokwanefreak said:

“Imagine I just switched off the lights and got into bed only to laugh like this in the dark. ”

@HumbleLeader_ said:

“This grandma ke le 2000, what a vibe she has”

@Hlaha8610241 said:

