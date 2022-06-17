A video of a gogo grooving with two young children has left the people of Mzansi feeling inspired to jive

Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shared the sweet clip showing the older woman schooling the youngsters

The people were living for the gogo’s energy and filled the comment section with weekend feels comments

Gogos are everything! One older woman decided to show the young ones how it is done and busted some seriously impressive moves. The video has been doing its rounds and people are living for it.

An older woman schooled two youngsters on how to groove and Mzansi loves it. Image: Twitter / @jah_vinny_23

Source: Twitter

Our elders were dancing at the groove before we were even thought of. So, when dance challenges became a thing, older peeps started to get involved.

Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shared a vibey clip of a gogo dancing with two youngsters, schooling them on how to groove. The vibe is everything and he just had to share. This is what the weekend should look like!

The people of Mzansi scream at the levels this gogo is serving right here

This gogo deserves a lift to the groove and a cold one! People love her style and thanked the older woman for setting their weekend off with a flaming example, LOL.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@ThulaneNkosi11 dropped facts:

“ She moves better than most huns we see in clubs week in, week out.”

@sibutrader just loves it:

“These kids are actually extending granny’s life by a couple of years. More blessings to them.”

@tumimashabela was hit with the feels:

“Reminds me of my late mom... Girl used to dance, she loved 'Kokota Piano'. I regret NOT having more videos and photos of her while still around. This moment here will be very extra special one day and it is most valuable.”

@LARSH_MTL is here for the gogos dancing:

