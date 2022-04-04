A video of a Mzansi granny rocking some cool dance moves has been doing the rounds on social media

The old lady can be seen walking out of a tent as she demonstrates some of the latest amapiano dance moves

Entertained Saffas gave her an online ovation in admiration and love of her rhythmic skills and performance

An energetic gogo gave ama2-thousand a run for their money with a video of her busting some trendy moves doing the rounds online.

A Mzansi gogo has dance moves that have young people envious.

Source: Twitter

The entertaining clip was shared by popular social media user @kulanicool and shows the grown lady walking out of a tent as she demonstrates some of the latest amapiano dance moves with ease and quite a vibe.

“Whose granny is this?” Kulani captioned the Twitter post.

The video is gaining a lot of traction online and South African online users were pleasantly amused and impressed by the gogo.

@undyl_

“You’d be surprised if u find out she’s actually a 2 thousand coz eyy.”

@Manches71669178 asked:

“She rocking @dripfootwear??”

@Mopediii commented:

“She dances better than me.”

@ktlgmachete wrote:

“This granny is the whole mood.”

@This_is_me_DeeY said:

“Man! everything was in sync the hand coordination, the clapping, facial expressions, foot movement! Yeyi”

@Mtsephana_B replied:

“Like how the grannies behind are also trying but the bones won't allow them.”

@eddieking2468 responded:

"If khuza gogo was a person."

Source: Briefly News