A video of three gogos energetically doing the popular TikTok challenge took Mzansi by surprise

Peeps declared the challenge over and crowned the "young" trio as the winners while other wanted to know who taught them

Other people laughed out loud at the clip and joked that the gogo would need their knees rubbed later

A trio of gogos did a popular TikTok challenge in a video that was posted on the same channel and South African were amazed.

When the video started showed a pair of older women who were joined by a third. The trio then break into the popular dance where the third gogo pulled the pair towards her with a rhythmic step.

Gogos dropped it down for a social media challenge that got online peeps cackling. Image: dave_sdumane/TikTok

Source: UGC

The dancing gogos were a hit on TikTok as peeps loved what they saw. People flooded the post with praise as some felt that the gogos did the challenge the best while some cracked jokes asking who taught them.

PearlMrsP said:

" Bayasidlula omama bethu guys ngeke (They are doing it better than us)."

ntomifuthi said:

"ubani onifundisile manje (who taught them)."

#NOTWA joked:

"Abaphucwe amafoni ngeke phela bayasidlula manje (Can someone take they phones away. They are outshining us.)"

Ntuthuko Freedom said:

"Parents will always kill it."

Nompumelelo Mkhonza said:

"HAAAE close the whole countryThe challenge has been won,"

Motlatsi Nkogatse said:

"I will never opt for another country except Mzanzi."

