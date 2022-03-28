Social media influencer posted his take on the #abomvelo challenge that has become popular on TikTok

Peeps enjoyed the skit he performed and commended him for his creativity as opposed to others who performed the same challenge

Other people crowned him the challenge winner while others admitted to having found some therapy from watching him

Gift Manando posted his rendition of the popular TikTok #abomvelo challenge. Instead of bursting into a dance, the social media influencer acted out a short skit.

Gift's skit was about that one person in a group of friends with questionable loyalty which he captioned:

"When that one friend gets caught."

The play showed a guy being questioned and as soon a a torture devise is brought out, he starts singing the truth.

Gift's creative skit for the #abomvelo challenge had peeps laughing out loud. Image: Gift_Manando/TikTok

Source: UGC

Peeps on TikTok showed some love to Gift for his fresh new rendition of the challenge. Many chuckled at the skit that portrayed a snitch. Others marvelled at his creativity.

Stella Dlangalala asked:

"But now what’s that they wanting to torture you with?! So good bro!! ."

Small.Rooi joked:

"That realization when you see kuzoshuba khipha wonke umuntu (you rat on everyone."

TEekayNick admired:

"Here is another creative guy."

user8390986459970 joked:

"Too us who watched it more than 10tyms."

SakhileShaunn said:

"GIFTED I forget about my Anxiety for 60sec."

Kwanele Nonhle complimented:

"Your level of creativity is on another level ."

Source: Briefly News