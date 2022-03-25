A video of a grown man doing the popular Umlando dance routine has been doing the rounds online

In the entertaining clip, he is seen busting some serious moves with great energy as the audience watches him

The TikTok post has gone viral with over 540.9K views and scores of positive comments from Saffas

An energetic Mzansi man brought the vibe to a formal event, which appears to be a wedding, and Saffas were left beaming.

A video of a man busting some serious moves at a wedding has gone viral online. Image: @sbumfokabhebhe0/TikTok

Source: UGC

The video was shared on TikTok by @sbumfokabhebhe0 and shows him dressed in a suit as he springs into the popular Umlando dance routine to the amazement of his audience. The man, believed to be the wedding MC, is seen bumping and jiving to the amapiano tune.

His clip has gained quite a lot of traction as it currently boasts 540.9K views on the video-focused social networking service. @sbumfokabhebhe0 also gained a lot of praise and compliments for his entertaining performance on the post:

Savage1980's wrote:

“Longemuva uthi ngicela ungidlulisa.”

Mangwane said:

“Manje nginaloni ilungelo lokuzocela isihlobo esihle wena mawukuthi uthatha kude.”

Portia Ngobese commented:

“Ngamitha.”

user4710106661806 reacted:

“Ngaze ngayivum lensizwa ngihlez ngedwa. Nice hun.”

nontu dlamini replied:

“Noma ngingashada 2030 ngidinga wena shame.”

Nompilo Gabriel responded:

“Ubaba kabani lo.”

Nomfundo reacted:

“Waze wangichaz bhuti.”

user550772171569 said:

“We MC ngithi nje uhamba wedwa.”

Car guard dancing outside nightclub in viral clip is a whole vibe

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South African social media users were pleasantly amused by a video of a car guard who started his own party outside a nightclub.

The clip was shared by online user @aidincaye on TikTok and sees the energetic man dancing like there is no tomorrow outside the building in the parking lot. He does not miss a beat and appears to be having just as much fun as the people inside, if not more.

The cyber community could not help but admit that they were quite impressed by his moves and undeniable party starter energy.

Check out some of their comments on the viral video, which had over 470k views at the time of publication:

Möller said:

“Give that man an ice-cold one next time please, he deserves it.”

Source: Briefly News