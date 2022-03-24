Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Sphelele Makhunga, showed off her culinary skills in an image shared on Instagram

The recent social media post shows a scrumptious-looking cheeseboard with an assortment of goods

The mother of two expressed her pride in her kitchen skills and left followers with their mouths watering

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Sphelele Makhunga, took to social media to share an image of her latest culinary creation and cyber citizens are impressed.

The mother of two posted a delectable cheese board with all the bells and whistles on her Instagram recently. She shared that the platter of goods is available for order from her floral business.

“When it comes to the kitchen, you can give me 10/10. @eminence_florist offers cheeseboards now,” Sphelele said in the post.

Mzansi online users, including her hubby Khune, were quite impressed with her creation and shared their comments on the post.

itukhune32 responded:

“Ndakwazi nje Wifey.”

Mazksamose reacted:

“Wow.”

lovedelia_love replied:

“This is too beautiful.”

mnyandubonga4 wrote:

“Lol hey bayabusa oKhune.”

Mrsmolaoa reacted:

“Definitely getting this for my birthday.”

lynah.s commented:

“Please invite me to share.”

dream2chef said:

“Your work is beautiful.”

Lebozwezwe responded:

“Ayke plus syakwazi njeeee. Awgeji mtaka bawo.”

Itumeleng Khune's missus Sphelele serves major wife goals, cooks idombolo over an open fire

Meanwhile, in a similar story, Briefly News previously reported that South African goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Sphelele Makhunga, gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek into her wifey duties over the weekend.

Sphelele took to Instagram to share some photos revealing how she started a fire to cook a hearty traditional meal on a three-legged pot under the guidance of her mother-in-law. The images also showed her mixing the dough to make the dombolo (dumpling).

She captioned the cute post:

“MmeKhune Snr & MmeKhune Jnr on a Sunday. How’s your Sunday? Yes, I started the fire.”

The beautiful young makoti's post gave heartwarming family and wifey goals. Mzansi social media users responded with adoration and love:

tshidi_wa_mokoena wrote:

“And I just love how you're both smiling in the first pic. It just shows love.”

