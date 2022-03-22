Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s wife shared a beautiful post of what she got up to over the weekend

Sphelele Makhunga took to social media to share images of her cooking a traditional meal over a fire with her mother-in-law

Her Instagram followers were left admiring her wifely duties and flooded the post with positive comments

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South African goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Sphelele Makhunga, gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek into her wifey duties over the weekend.

Itumeleng Khune's wife Sphelele Makhunga shared images of her cooking idombolo over an open fire. Image: @laaylaymak/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Sphelele took to Instagram to share some photos revealing how she started a fire to cook a hearty traditional meal on a three-legged pot under the guidance of her mother-in-law. The images also showed her mixing the dough to make the dombolo (dumpling).

She captioned the cute post:

“MmeKhune Snr & MmeKhune Jnr on a Sunday. How’s your Sunday? Yes, I started the fire.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The beautiful young makoti's post gave heartwarming family and wifey goals. Mzansi social media users responded with adoration and love:

tshidi_wa_mokoena wrote:

“And I just love how you're both smiling in the first pic. It just shows love.”

malebogo_modisa.bw said:

“Proud of our Tswana makoti, Itu chose well.”

Djhappygalsa remarked:

“Koti.”

lady_groom replied:

“Ewe Makoti.”

Millymashile wrote:

“Nothing like food from the fire.”

asanda.mak.xx reacted:

“Khethile khethile.”

Limiescakes said:

“Kuzoba mnandi okokutya.”

Mdladlanomfundo commented:

“I think I just love you more sisi.”

alletaneziwe responded:

"Ncooo bethuna nkosi yam kudala unje? Andisakuthandi."

Mzansi gushes as Itumeleng Khune's wife Sphelele shares a glimpse into their early Valentine’s Day spoils

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans felt the love recently with Valentine’s Day spoils flooding the social media feeds and timelines. Sharing her lovey-dovey moment was Itumeleng Khune's wife, Sphelele Makhunga.

The recently shared Instagram post features beautiful photos of the two lovebirds enjoying a red and white-themed outdoor picnic together.

“Enjoy every minute you get with your loved ones,” Sphelele captioned the post shared a few days before the big day.

Source: Briefly News