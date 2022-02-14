Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s wife wowed Mzansi on social media with stunning images

The beautiful Sphelele Makhunga gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek into her and hubby’s Valentine’s Day celebrations

The post features beautiful photos of the two enjoying a red and white themed outdoor picnic together

South Africans are feeling the love today with Valentine’s Day spoils flooding the social media feeds and timelines. Sharing her lovey-dovey moment was Itumeleng Khune's wife, Sphelele Makhunga.

Sphelele Makhunga and Itumeleng Khune enjoy a romantic outdoo picnic together. Image: @laaylaymak / Instagram

The Instagram post features beautiful photos of the two enjoying a red and white-themed outdoor picnic together.

“Enjoy every minute you get with your loved ones,” Sphelele captioned the post shared a few days before the big day.

Valentine’s Day is marked as a celebration of love where lovebirds openly and publicly express their love for one another. Saffas look forwards to seeing loud displays of affection such as huge bouquets of flowers, romantic set-ups and special dinners and the Khunes didn’t disappoint.

Itumeleng Khune’s wife Sphelele drops stunning pics with kids along the coast

In a related article, Briefly News previously reported that Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Sphelele Makhunga, recently spent some time on the beachfront and celebrated her daughter’s birthday. Sphelele is a great mother, as one can judge from the images, and she says her little girl celebrated her fifth birthday.

It seems the stunner was in Durban and soaked in the sun along the coast. Inspired South African social media users are joining the conversation on her Instagram timeline. Some are also praising her beauty and how lovely her two children are.

The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper’s beautiful wife is spotted with her two kids and many soccer fans and Makhunga’s followers including her siblings from KwaZulu-Natal are impressed. She wrote on Instagram:

“Today we are celebrating Lesedi being exactly 5 months. SideNote: picture no2 is my everyday life: @phumingidi.”

