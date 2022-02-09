A clip from the funeral of former SA Minister of Water and Environmental Affairs funeral, Edna Molewa was re-shared on social media recently

The video was re-shared by @kulanicool on Twitter and shows Molewa's grandson addressing the crowd and referring to president Cyril Ramaphosa by his first name

Fortunately, the Mzansi president and the audience responded to the young man’s speech with warmth and laughter

Popular social media user brought light-hearted banter on the Twitter timelines by re-sharing a clip of a legendary awkward moment during former South African Minister of Water and Environmental Affairs funeral, Edna Molewa in 2018.

A video of Edna Molewa's Grandson calling president Cyril Ramaphosa by his first name has resurfaced online. Image: HILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images and Image: FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The video which was re-shared this week and sees Molewa's grandson, Ogone Kitchin, address the crowd as he speaks on behalf of the family’s grandchildren.

“I’d like to thank you all for coming. It was crazy walking in here finding Cyril... yahoo!" said Kitchin in his speech.

The audience of mourners and several prominent figures could not help but laugh in response to the young man’s address.

The Sowetan Live previously reported that president Cyril Ramphosa seemed to take the moment in good spirits and even joked about it when he took to the stage to deliver the eulogy of the former environmental affairs minister:

"When I walked in here‚ it was crazy and scary seeing people like you."

The throwback video has left online users in stitches once again. Check out their comments on the tweet:

@itsKhanyikayi_1 responded:

“So there was no better option from the gran kids other than this skrr skrr?”

@Denni_dawg wrote:

“Why is the granny next to Cyril so angry, haibo.”

@Marcco_ent reacted:

“He looked Ramaphosa in the eye and said yoh Cyril Face. Skirrr skirr niggas are special man.”

@UnathiBobo27 asked:

“Whose funeral was this?”

@aey_dear said:

“Ma 2000s need to be protected at all costs.”

@piddytheblaq wrote:

“That “thank you all, you guys have been amazing” always gets me…. You’d swear he was accepting his award.”

